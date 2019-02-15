Porter returns to starting line-up as Leinster look ahead to Zebre clash

Andrew Porter, who has made appearances in both of Ireland's Six Nations games this year, is named to start against Zebre.

LEO CULLEN WELCOMES back Andrew Porter from international duty as he names a strong starting line-up for the trip to Zebre on Saturday [KO 2.30pm, eir Sport].

The forward made appearances off the bench for Ireland’s opening day defeat to England and their victory over Scotland in Murrayfield last weekend.

Cullen has opted for experience in amongst his forwards, with Jack McGrath, Ross Molony and Porter all involved in this weekend’s clash at the Stadio Zaffanella.

Dave Kearney will take his place at full back , while Adam Byrne lines out on the right wing and Barry Daly on the left.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne are named as half-backs while Conor O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin is Cullen’s chosen centre combination.

Jack Dunne is in line to make his first senior appearance for Leinster this weekend. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In the front row, internationals McGrath, Porter and James Tracy all line out, while Molony makes up the second row alongside captain Scott Fardy.

Josh Murphy, Max Deegan and Caelan Doris are all selected to start the back row.

Jack Dunne is in line to make his first senior appearance for the province as he’s named among the replacements, alongside Noel Reid.

Zebre go into the game off the back of a 61-28 away loss against the Cheetahs on 25 January.

Leinster

15. Dave Kearney

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Conor O’Brien

11. Barry Daly

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath

2. James Tracy

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Max Deegan

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Peter Dooley

18. Michael Bent

19. Mick Kearney

20. Jack Dunne

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Noel Reid

23. Jimmy O’Brien

Zebre

15. Francois Brummer

14. Gabriele Di Giulio

13. Giulio Bisegni

12. Tommaso Boni

11. James Elliott

10. Carlo Canna

9. Joshua Renton

1. Daniele Rimpelli

2. Oliviero Fabiani

3. Giosué Zilocchi

4. Samuele Ortis

5. George Biagi

6. Maxime Mbandà

7. Jimmy Tuivaiti

8. Giovanni Licata

Replacements

16 Luhandre Luus

17 Danilo Fischetti (permit player from Rugby Calvisano)

18 Dario Chistolini

19 Apisai Tauyavuca

20 James Brown

21 Riccardo Raffaele

22 Paula Balekana

23 Nicolas De Battista

Referee: Ian Davies (WRU)

