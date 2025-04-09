Dublin fire 2-20 to reach quarter-final, Kildare pick up third win of campaign

Results

Dalata Hotel Group Leinster U-20 football championship

Round 3

Group 1

Dublin 2-20 Westmeath 3-9

Offaly 1-15 Meath 2-11

Group 2

Wicklow 3-14 Longford 1-18

Group 3

Kildare 1-24 Wexford 1-12

Laois 2-10 Carlow 1-13

DUBLIN ARE STILL alive in the Dalata Hotel Group Leinster U-20 football championship, a storming second-half performance helping them to secure a vital win and a quarter-final spot next week.

Paddy Kelly netted twice as hosts Dublin came from behind at Parnell Park to secure the runner-up position in Group 1.

Trailing by two points at half-time, the 16-times provincial winners were in real danger of exiting the competition.

But an onslaught of second-half scoring led by Joe Quigley, who finished with 0-7 and who struck one of Dublin’s three two-pointers, propelled them to a gutsy win over a determined Westmeath.

Kelly registered both goals in the first-half though Westmeath goals from Ryan Kelly, a penalty conversion, and Kealan Connell in response left the Lake County 2-6 to 2-4 up at half-time.

Both sides needed the win to finish second in the table behind Meath, guaranteeing a quarter-final clash with Wicklow.

And Dublin showed real character to outscore Westmeath by 0-16 to 1-3 in the second-half on their home soil.

A seven-point burst of scoring between the 38th and 50th minutes did the trick for Dublin, moving them seven points clear at that stage.

Paul Reynolds Hand kicked two two-pointers for Dublin overall while Quigley, Rian Doherty and Luke O’Boyle also hit vital scores.

Dublin will play Wicklow in the first quarter-final next Wednesday, while holders Meath will take on Wexford in the other quarter-final.

Meath were already through after beating Dublin and Westmeath so shook up their team at home to Offaly and paid the price.

Brian Carroll snatched a dramatic last gasp goal for Offaly to sneak their first victory of the campaign.

The Royals got the perfect start in Ashbourne with goals from Evan Kelly and Cillian Yore inside the first 120 seconds.

But they only led by a point at half-time, 2-4 to 0-9, and it was neck and neck throughout the second-half.

Meath thought they’d kicked decisively with four points in a row midway through the half and were two clear late on but Carroll pounced to settle it.

Wexford are Meath’s quarter-final opposition despite the Model County’s 12-point loss to Kildare.

Kildare were virtually assured of their third win in Group 3, and a semi-final place, by half-time when they led by 1-14 to 1-4.

The excellent Jay O’Brien helped himself to three two-pointers in the opening half while Eoin Cully hit the goal.

O’Brien continued his strong form with two more two-pointers in the second-half. Wexford, who netted through Tom Funge early on, scored second-half two-pointers from Will Foley and James Lawless but were always playing catch up.

In the other Group 3 game, Laois’ Ennae Byrne raised an orange flag in the 61st minute to secure a dramatic draw with Carlow.

Wicklow came from four points down against Longford thanks in part to two second-half goals to claim an impressive two-point win.