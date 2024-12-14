Leinster host Clermont at the Aviva Stadium in their second Champions Cup pool game at 5:30pm, and I’ll supply you with live updates if you can’t make it to Lansdowne Road or to a telly!
It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and let’s see if Leo Cullen’s side can make it two wins from two or whether last season’s Challenge Cup finalists from France can pull off something sensational in Dublin.
Billy Stickland / INPHO
Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Leinster v Clermont, Champions Cup
How’s it going, everybody?
Leinster host Clermont at the Aviva Stadium in their second Champions Cup pool game at 5:30pm, and I’ll supply you with live updates if you can’t make it to Lansdowne Road or to a telly!
It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and let’s see if Leo Cullen’s side can make it two wins from two or whether last season’s Challenge Cup finalists from France can pull off something sensational in Dublin.
Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Liveblog