Advertisement
More Stories
Billy Stickland/INPHO
Free Live Blog

LIVE: Leinster v Clermont, Champions Cup

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 5:30pm.
4.56pm, 14 Dec 2024
3

23 mins ago 5:03PM
Good evening!

How’s it going, everybody?

Leinster host Clermont at the Aviva Stadium in their second Champions Cup pool game at 5:30pm, and I’ll supply you with live updates if you can’t make it to Lansdowne Road or to a telly!

It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and let’s see if Leo Cullen’s side can make it two wins from two or whether last season’s Challenge Cup finalists from France can pull off something sensational in Dublin.

leo-cullen-takes-a-selfie-with-fans-ahead-of-the-game Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie