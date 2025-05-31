LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, URC quarter-final

Teams

Sounds like there won’t be any late changes at the Aviva.

For Leinster, Garry Ringrose misses out with a minor calf injury and Tommy O’Brien is nursing a knock to his foot.

With Robbie Henshaw out for the rest of the season, Jamie Osborne partners Jordie Barrett in midfield, while Jimmy O’Brien makes his 100th Leinster appearance on the right wing.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Jordie Barrett, James Lowe, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan (Captain).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Jack Boyle, Rabah Slimani, RG Snyman, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley.

Jordie Barrett arrives at the Aviva. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Dwayne Peel’s Scarlets have found form at just the right time, sneaking into the play-offs after impressive wins in the last couple of months — including one over a different-looking Leinster outfit in Llanelli.

The Welsh region have a youthful side, particularly in the backline, where Johnny Williams is the elder statesman at just 28.

Fullback Blair Murray will be among their dangermen from fullback, while the likes of Vaea Fifita and Taine Plumtree will hope to make their presence felt up front.

Scarlets: Blair Murray, Tom Rogers, Joe Roberts, Johnny Williams, Ellis Mee, Sam Costelow, Arhie Hughes, Alec Hepburn, Ryan Elias, Henry Thomas, Alex Craig, Sam Lousi, Vaea Fifita, Josh Macleod (Captain), Taine Plumtree.

Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Kemsley Mathias, Sam Wainwright, Dan Davis, Jarrod Taylor, Efan Jones, Ioan Lloyd, Macs Page

Leinster's Jack Conan, referee Hollie Davidson and Scarlets' Josh Macleod during the coin toss. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson is the woman in the middle for today’s encounter.