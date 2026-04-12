Leinster's Champions Cup semi against Toulon set for Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 2 May

LEINSTER’S CHAMPIONS CUP semi-final against Toulon will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, 2 May, EPCR has confirmed.

The eastern province will return to the Aviva Stadium, where they have knocked out Edinburgh and Sale Sharks on respective weekends, and the game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Bordeaux-Begles’ semi-final at home to Bath will take place a day later, on Sunday, 3 May, at 3pm Irish time.

The reigning European champions will host Johann van Graan’s side at Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole, where on Sunday they defeated Toulouse 30-15 in a thrilling all-French quarter-final.

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That game will also be shown on Premier Sports 1 in Ireland.

Tickets for Leinster’s semi will go on sale this Wednesday, 15 April.