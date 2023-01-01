Leinster Rugby apologise for 'any offence caused' after controversial Wolfe Tones song played at RDS

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE issued an apology after the controversial Wolfe Tones song, Celtic Symphony, was played over the PA system at the RDS on Sunday night.

The song was played at the stadium as the Leinster team completed a lap of the pitch following their 41-12 United Rugby Championship win against Connacht.

However the error was quickly spotted and the song was cut short shortly after the controversial refrain “ohh, ahh, up the RA”, began.

The song, released by the Wolfe Tones in 1989, hit the headlines in October 2022 after a video emerged of the Ireland women’s football team singing it in the dressing room following their World Cup play-off win against Scotland in Glasgow.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw and members of the team subsequently apologised, and in December, Uefa fined the FAI €20,000 for ”the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Tonight, Leinster moved quickly to apologise for the song being played on the RDS PA.

“A song was played over the PA at the RDS Arena this evening that shouldn’t have been played,” the statement read.

“Leinster Rugby has taken measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again and apologises sincerely for its use and for any offence caused.”