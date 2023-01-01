Advertisement
Sunday 1 January 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO The RDS stadium in Dublin 4.
# Celtic Symphony
Leinster Rugby apologise for 'any offence caused' after controversial Wolfe Tones song played at RDS
The Wolfe Tones song Celtic Symphony was played followed Leinster’s URC win against Connacht tonight.
6.4k
13
1 hour ago

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE issued an apology after the controversial Wolfe Tones song, Celtic Symphony, was played over the PA system at the RDS on Sunday night.

The song was played at the stadium as the Leinster team completed a lap of the pitch following their 41-12 United Rugby Championship win against Connacht.

However the error was quickly spotted and the song was cut short shortly after the controversial refrain “ohh, ahh, up the RA”, began.

The song, released by the Wolfe Tones in 1989, hit the headlines in October 2022 after a video emerged of the Ireland women’s football team singing it in the dressing room following their World Cup play-off win against Scotland in Glasgow. 

Ireland manager Vera Pauw and members of the team subsequently apologised, and in December, Uefa fined the FAI €20,000 for ”the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Tonight, Leinster moved quickly to apologise for the song being played on the RDS PA.

“A song was played over the PA at the RDS Arena this evening that shouldn’t have been played,” the statement read.

“Leinster Rugby has taken measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again and apologises sincerely for its use and for any offence caused.” 

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

 

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     