Leinster march on and look set for 'a hell of a battle' away to Leicester

LEINSTER CAN SIT back today happy in the knowledge that they got their job done in an accurate, fluid, clinical manner yesterday as they dominated Connacht in an eight-try win.

Leo Cullen’s men have secured their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals and they now wait for confirmation of their opposition on the weekend of 6/7/8 May.

They look set to take on English Premiership leaders Leicester, who have been mightily impressive under Steve Borthwick this season.

The Tigers carry a 19-point lead into their home second leg against Clermont this evening [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport] and it would be a huge shock if Borthwick’s men don’t seal their spot in the quarter-finals.

Thanks to their number one seeding from the pool stages, where they won four games from four, Leicester would be at home in Welford Road for the one-off quarter-final against Leinster.

One of those pool wins was a cancellation but Leicester did beat Bordeaux away from home in impressive fashion. while also beating Connacht twice. In the Premiership, they have only lost three times and top the table by eight points.

In short, it would be a serious challenge for Leinster.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a great test for our guys if that unfolds. It’s a great place to play,” said Leinster boss Cullen yesterday evening.

Cullen, of course, spent two seasons playing for Leicester from 2005 until 2007.

“I can hear the noises in my head, what it sounds like over there, the Crumbie Stand and the stomping of the feet. There are some special sounds in my mind from when I was there, obviously in the home dressing room.

Josh van der Flier celebrates Leinster's win. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It’s very different when you’re in the away dressing room but it’s a great place and we’ll see how it plays out tomorrow. I won’t discount Jono [Gibbes, the Clermont boss] just yet.”

Connacht boss Andy Friend has seen his team lose twice to both Leicester and Leinster in the Champions Cup this season, so he knows all about the two teams’ qualities.

He will be an interested observer if their quarter-final clash is confirmed.

“I think that’s going to be a hell of a battle,” said Friend. “Leinster need to win again tomorrow but that would be worth buying a ticket for, two really good footy teams – we seem to draw good footy teams, don’t we?

“Both teams, they’ve got strengths across the park and that’s probably the other thing – you’ve got to pay your dues there to Leinster, they’re a hell of a footy side, well-coached, well-drilled, a team full of professionals. They’ll be a hard team to stop.”

Whatever happens next in the Champions Cup, Leinster must turn their attention back to the United Rugby Championship for now.

Cullen’s men will fly out to South Africa for a two-game tour against the Sharks and Stormers over the next two weekends.

It is expected that Leinster will leave several of their high-profile Ireland internationals at home as they use their wider squad. Cullen said decisions around who travels will be made on a “case by case” basis.

“It’s a balance and we’ll see how everyone has come through the game today. It doesn‘t sound like we’ve had too many bangs and knocks, so we’ll make plans, get the guys on the plane, and get over there.”

James Ryan did the warm-up with Leinster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

One man who appears to be nearing his return is second row James Ryan, who has been sidelined with concussion since the Six Nations.

Leinster have been cautiously treating his latest return from concussion but Ryan is making promising progress and even took part in the warm-up before the Connacht game yesterday.

“It was good to see James back in,” said Cullen. “He has trained the last couple of weeks so it’s another positive step.

“We’ll see how all the guys are and make some calls on who is going to travel and who needs games, etc.

“James has been training and he was out there today, which is positive as well.”