Leo Cullen 'frustrated, but relieved' as Leinster extend unbeaten run in URC

“FRUSTRATED, BUT RELIEVED” – that’s how Leinster head coach Leo Cullen described his feelings after watching his side extend their unbeaten run in the URC to 11 games with a 22-19 win over the Ospreys at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

The home side threw the kitchen sink at the visitors and even had a penalty to kick into the 22 in the final play of the game to try to come up with a winning try.

Having already scored two driving line-out tries they might have fancied their chances, but Iestyn Hopkins – the third player to fill in at No 10 for the home side on the night – missed touch and the final shot at glory was lost.

Ross Byrne kicked the ball out to end the game and then raised his hand in a victory salute. That said it all about how relieved Leinster were to win.

“Ospreys have been on really good form. When we were 8-0 in front we had some opportunities to push and we didn’t,” said Cullen.

“They came back into the game and it was a big moment for us to score just before half-time, but then they came back at us again. It was a little bit frustrating and everyone was thinking it was going to click into gear and it didn’t.

“Ospreys were unbelievable dogged throughout. We were fortunate they didn’t find touch there in the end otherwise it would have been a nervy last few moments.”

With only five of his 18 Irish squad members handed back to him for a tricky away day, Cullen had to rely on a number of academy players to fill in. Thankfully he also had seasoned warriors in skipper Luke McGrath, double World Cup winner RG Snyman and French prop idol Rabah Slimani.

They all played their part in the victory and helped to strengthen Leinster’s position at the top of the table.

Leinster celebrate a try. Mike Jones / INPHO Mike Jones / INPHO / INPHO

“There are lot of moving parts for us at this time of the year, but it is a learning experience for the younger players. I’ve been here before and left with nothing, so to go home with four points is pleasing,” added Cullen.

“From a performance point of view we’d have liked to have played better and to have put out a better product. There are excuses there, but I don’t like using excuses, I’d just rather we played better.

“There were lots of things over the course of the game that were in our control that we were just too inaccurate with. That was down to the pressure the Ospreys put us under.

“Harri Deaves comes up with the man of the match award and that’s because he came up with a lot of big moments and was a thorn in the side for us. We are frustrated, but relieved we got the four points.”