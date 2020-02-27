Cullen invests faith in two players from Leinster's academy for Glasgow test

Harry Byrne has been picked to start for Leinster tomorrow.

Harry Byrne has been picked to start for Leinster tomorrow.

LEO CULLEN HAS named two players from the Leinster academy in his starting line-up for tomorrow’s game against Glasgow Warriors in the RDS (Kick Off: 7.35pm – live on Eir Sport).

Cullen has retained seven of last week’s XV that won away from home against the Ospreys in the Gnoll.

Hugo Keenan starts at full back with Dave Kearney coming in on the right wing and James Lowe continuing on the left.

Joe Tomane replaces the injured Conor O’Brien in midfield with Jimmy O’Brien again selected in the number 13 jersey.

Luke McGrath starts this week in the number nine jersey with Leinster Academy back Harry Byrne also coming in at outhalf.

Peter Dooley and Michael Bent are again selected as the starting props but Seán Cronin starts at hooker this weekend.

In the second row Scott Fardy is again selected to captain the side and is joined in the second row this week by Leinster Rugby Academy lock Ryan Baird.

The back row is try-scorer from last week Josh Murphy at blindside with Will Connors coming in at the openside and Max Deegan at number eight.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Hugo Keenan (13)

14. Dave Kearney (147)

13. Jimmy O’Brien (16)

12. Joe Tomane (20)

11. James Lowe (42)

10. Harry Byrne (8)

9. Luke McGrath (122)

1. Peter Dooley (75)

2. Seán Cronin (180)

3. Michael Bent (134)

4. Ryan Baird (6)

5. Scott Fardy (57) CAPTAIN

6. Josh Murphy (31)

7. Will Connors (14)

8. Max Deegan (61)

16. James Tracy (107)

17. Michael Milne (7)

18. Jack Aungier (4)

19. Jack Dunne (6)

20. Rhys Ruddock (171)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (87)

22. Ciarán Frawley (24)

23. Fergus McFadden (183)

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)