This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cullen invests faith in two players from Leinster's academy for Glasgow test

Out-half Harry Byrne and second-row Ryan Baird are the latest to come off the conveyor belt and stake a claim for permanent slot in Leinster side.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 12:15 PM
23 minutes ago 777 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5024194
Harry Byrne has been picked to start for Leinster tomorrow.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Harry Byrne has been picked to start for Leinster tomorrow.
Harry Byrne has been picked to start for Leinster tomorrow.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEO CULLEN HAS named two players from the Leinster academy in his starting line-up for tomorrow’s game against Glasgow Warriors in the RDS (Kick Off: 7.35pm – live on Eir Sport).

Cullen has retained seven of last week’s XV that won away from home against the Ospreys in the Gnoll. 

Hugo Keenan starts at full back with Dave Kearney coming in on the right wing and James Lowe continuing on the left.

Joe Tomane replaces the injured Conor O’Brien in midfield with Jimmy O’Brien again selected in the number 13 jersey.

Luke McGrath starts this week in the number nine jersey with Leinster Academy back Harry Byrne also coming in at outhalf.

Peter Dooley and Michael Bent are again selected as the starting props but Seán Cronin starts at hooker this weekend.

In the second row Scott Fardy is again selected to captain the side and is joined in the second row this week by Leinster Rugby Academy lock Ryan Baird.

The back row is try-scorer from last week Josh Murphy at blindside with Will Connors coming in at the openside and Max Deegan at number eight.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets): 

15. Hugo Keenan (13)
14. Dave Kearney (147)
13. Jimmy O’Brien (16)
12. Joe Tomane (20)
11. James Lowe (42)
10. Harry Byrne (8)
9. Luke McGrath (122)
1. Peter Dooley (75)
2. Seán Cronin (180)
3. Michael Bent (134)
4. Ryan Baird (6)
5. Scott Fardy (57) CAPTAIN
6. Josh Murphy (31)
7. Will Connors (14)
8. Max Deegan (61)

16. James Tracy (107)
17. Michael Milne (7)
18. Jack Aungier (4)
19. Jack Dunne (6)
20. Rhys Ruddock (171)
21. Jamison Gibson-Park (87)
22. Ciarán Frawley (24)
23. Fergus McFadden (183)

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie