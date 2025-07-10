Hole-in-one helps Maguire into clubhouse lead at Evian Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE ACED the second hole on her way to an outstanding opening round of 65 at the Evian Championship in France.

Maguire’s round of six-under gave her the clubhouse lead early in what is the fourth major championship of the year.

Having opened with a par at the first hole, Maguire kickstarted her round with a hole-in-one on the signature, par-three second, from where she birdied the par-five seventh to go out in 32. A bogey at 10 was wiped out with a bounce back birdie on 11, and further birdies on 13, 17, and 18 saw Maguire card a superb 65.

It’s a start made all the more impressive by the fact this is Maguire’s fifth tournament in six weeks: she admitted to feeling exhausted by Sunday afternoon of last week’s Irish Open.

