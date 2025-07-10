LEONA MAGUIRE ACED the second hole on her way to an outstanding opening round of 65 at the Evian Championship in France.
Maguire’s round of six-under gave her the clubhouse lead early in what is the fourth major championship of the year.
Having opened with a par at the first hole, Maguire kickstarted her round with a hole-in-one on the signature, par-three second, from where she birdied the par-five seventh to go out in 32. A bogey at 10 was wiped out with a bounce back birdie on 11, and further birdies on 13, 17, and 18 saw Maguire card a superb 65.
It’s a start made all the more impressive by the fact this is Maguire’s fifth tournament in six weeks: she admitted to feeling exhausted by Sunday afternoon of last week’s Irish Open.
Hole-in-one helps Maguire into clubhouse lead at Evian Championship
