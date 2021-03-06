Leona Maguire fades from contention on day three of Drive On Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE’S ONE-OVER round of 73 on day three of the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida saw her fall out of the top 10, and 10 shots off leader Austin Ernst.

Maguire started the day in a tie for sixth place, but saw birdies at four and 18 outweighed by bogeys on nine, 12, and 13.

Cavan golfer Maguire has failed to build on her strong start to the tournament – she was two shots off the lead after the first round – and she starts tomorrow’s final round in a tie for 11th place.

Stephanie Meadow, meanwhile, shot a one-under 71, leaving her in a tie for 43rd place.

At the top, Ernst is a shot ahead of compatriot Jennifer Kupcho.