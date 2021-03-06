BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 7 March 2021
Leona Maguire fades from contention on day three of Drive On Championship

Maguire is 10 shots from the leader, and in a tie for eleventh place.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 10:59 PM
File photo of Leona Maguire.
Image: Jane Barlow
Image: Jane Barlow

LEONA MAGUIRE’S ONE-OVER round of 73 on day three of the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida saw her fall out of the top 10, and 10 shots off leader Austin Ernst. 

Maguire started the day in a tie for sixth place, but saw birdies at four and 18 outweighed by bogeys on nine, 12, and 13. 

Cavan golfer Maguire has failed to build on her strong start to the tournament – she was two shots off the lead after the first round – and she starts tomorrow’s final round in a tie for 11th place. 

Stephanie Meadow, meanwhile, shot a one-under 71, leaving her in a tie for 43rd place. 

At the top, Ernst is a shot ahead of compatriot Jennifer Kupcho. 

