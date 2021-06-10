Leona Maguire's stunning 65 hands her four shot lead in California

LEONA MAGUIRE CARDED a remarkable 65 to take a four shot lead after the opening round at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Lake Merced, California.
In a field that contains Major champions Sei Young Kim and Lydia Ko, Maguire’s seven-under-par gave her the clubhouse lead.
The 26-year-old hit nine birdies and two bogeys left her four strokes ahead of American Jane Park, while Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow struggled to an 80.
“It’s a lot of the same style of golf course, same weather as home,” said Maguire.
“Got a nice feeling straight away when we arrived on Monday.”
