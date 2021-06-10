BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 10 June 2021
Leona Maguire's stunning 65 hands her four shot lead in California

The Cavan native started the LPGA Mediheal Championship on fire.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 10:12 PM
Leona Maguire acknowledges the crowd after making her putt on the 17th hole during the first round in California.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
LEONA MAGUIRE CARDED a remarkable 65 to take a four shot lead after the opening round at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Lake Merced, California. 

In a field that contains Major champions Sei Young Kim and Lydia Ko, Maguire’s seven-under-par gave her the clubhouse lead.

The 26-year-old hit nine birdies and two bogeys left her four strokes ahead of American Jane Park, while Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow struggled to an 80.

“It’s a lot of the same style of golf course, same weather as home,” said Maguire.

“Got a nice feeling straight away when we arrived on Monday.”

The42 Team

