Friday 1 March, 2019
Leona Maguire maintains promising start to life on Tour with strong opening round in Canberra

The Cavan golfer is just four shots off the lead after day one Down Under.

By Cian Roche Friday 1 Mar 2019, 3:46 PM
16 minutes ago 110 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4519681
Cavan golfer Leona Maguire.
Cavan golfer Leona Maguire.
Cavan golfer Leona Maguire.

LEONA MAGUIRE SITS just four shots off the lead after her opening round of 69 at the ActewAGL Canberra Classic in Australia.

In only her second European Tour event since turning professional, her two-under-par round leaves her tied in a share of 21st.

Three birdies on her front nine were only offset by a bogey on 10 — the only blemish on her card this afternoon.

American Amelia Lewis is the early clubhouse leader. Her opening round of 66 makes her the one to catch, with Caroline Hedwall, Noora Komulainen and Manon De Roey all keeping pace a single shot further back.

GOLF: AUG 30 LPGA - Cambia Portland Classic American Amelia Lewis leads the way after an impressive 66 in Canberra. Source: Ken Murray

Last week, the 24-year-old finished T20 at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic.

The former amateur world number one went into her final round in level par, but struggled to make any ground off the back of her third round 68 — carding 75.

Maguire earned her Ladies European Tour card last December after calling time on a glittering amateur career.

Follow the ActewAGL Canberra Classic leaderboard here.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby's league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

