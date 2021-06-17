Brilliant start by Leona Maguire as she is tied for first round lead in Michigan

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT seven-under in her opening round and is in a tie for the lead at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The Cavan native was in a brilliant form with her 65 leaving her at the head of the leaderboard along with Japanese player Nasa Hataoka, England’s Charley Hull and American golfer Lauren Stephenson.

Maguire’s round saw her record seven birdies and she did not drop any shots. She got off to a quick start with a birdie on the first and added to that on the 4th, 7th and 8th holes to reach the turn at four-under.

Further birdies arrived on the back nine at the event being played at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids in Michigan, with Maguire picking up shots on the 10th, 14th and 18th, as she closed out her round impressively.

The 26-year-old finished in a tie for 9th in last week’s Mediheal Championship, her third top 10 finish of the season to date, and a tournament where she also posted an opening round of 65.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!