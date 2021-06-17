Membership : Access or Sign Up
Brilliant start by Leona Maguire as she is tied for first round lead in Michigan

Maguire is playing this week in Michigan at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 7:41 PM
1 hour ago 871 Views 3 Comments
Leona Maguire (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT seven-under in her opening round and is in a tie for the lead at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The Cavan native was in a brilliant form with her 65 leaving her at the head of the leaderboard along with Japanese player Nasa Hataoka, England’s Charley Hull and American golfer Lauren Stephenson.

Maguire’s round saw her record seven birdies and she did not drop any shots. She got off to a quick start with a birdie on the first and added to that on the 4th, 7th and 8th holes to reach the turn at four-under.

Further birdies arrived on the back nine at the event being played at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids in Michigan, with Maguire picking up shots on the 10th, 14th and 18th, as she closed out her round impressively.

The 26-year-old finished in a tie for 9th in last week’s Mediheal Championship, her third top 10 finish of the season to date, and a tournament where she also posted an opening round of 65.

