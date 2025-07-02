Leona Maguire paired with Áine Donegan and Anna Nordqvist at Women's Irish Open

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS been paired with Lahinch amateur Áine Donegan and Anna Nordqvist at the Women’s Irish Open.

The trio will tee off in their first round on Thursday morning at 9am, starting on the 10th hole at Carton House.

Maguire comes into the tournament after finishing in a tie for 18th place alongside Jennifer Kupcho at the Dow Championship last weekend, having led at the halfway point. The Cavan native also earned a top-20 finish at the Women’s PGA Championship in Texas.

Meanwhile, Sara Byrne is in a group with English duo Charley Hull and Georgia Hall for the Irish Women’s Open. They will tee off at 2pm from the first hole.

