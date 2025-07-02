Advertisement
More Stories
Leona Maguire at Carton House for the Irish Women's Open Pro-Am. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeTee Times

Leona Maguire paired with Áine Donegan and Anna Nordqvist at Women's Irish Open

Meanwhile, Sara Byrne is in a group with English duo Charley Hull and Georgia Hall.
12.35pm, 2 Jul 2025

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS been paired with Lahinch amateur Áine Donegan and Anna Nordqvist at the Women’s Irish Open.

The trio will tee off in their first round on Thursday morning at 9am, starting on the 10th hole at Carton House.

Maguire comes into the tournament after finishing in a tie for 18th place alongside Jennifer Kupcho at the Dow Championship last weekend, having led at the halfway point. The Cavan native also earned a top-20 finish at the Women’s PGA Championship in Texas.

Meanwhile, Sara Byrne is in a group with English duo Charley Hull and Georgia Hall for the Irish Women’s Open. They will tee off at 2pm from the first hole.

Read the full list of tee times here

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie