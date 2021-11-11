Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 11 November 2021
Leona Maguire storms into lead after setting tournament record in Florida

The Cavan woman currently holds a two shot lead at the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,470 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5599042

golf-oct-08-lpga-founders-cup Going well: Leona Maguire. Source: Rich Graessle

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS powered into the clubhouse lead at the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship, having carded a tournament record on day one in Bellaire, Florida.

Looking to finish her stellar season with a win, the Cavan native was cool, calm and collected as she clocked a sizzling opening round 62.

  You can view the leaderboard here >

Maguire, 26, carded eight birdies in a bogey-free showing to sit eight-under; defending champion Sei Young Kim next in line, two shots behind, with Lexi Thompson and Nasa Hataoka another further back.

“It was pretty stress-free,” Maguire said afterwards. “I played the par 3s really well, birdied all of them which really helped. It was just really, really solid. Hit a lot of greens, gave myself a lot of chances, and pulled some nice putts.

“My coach Shane [O'Grady, coach] with me also this week, he hasn’t been out [in the US] in two years so it’s been nice having here. It’s all just clicking nicely.”

“Just being more comfortable in these sort of pairings,” she added, when asked what she’s learned from this year — in which she recorded five top-10s this year — that she can take into the next three days.

“Obviously Sei Young and Lexi are two of the best players in world. Sei Young got off to a hot start. She knows how to play this golf course well. So just a case of trying to hang on and ride her momentum a little bit, and Lexi as well. Just believing in myself, playing my own game and doing what I do best.”

You can watch Maguire's first round highlights here >

