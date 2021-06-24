Leona Maguire level par after opening round at PGA Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT an opening round of 72 to sit on level par after the first day of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Atlanta.

The Cavan golfer, who matched her best-ever week on the LPGA Tour by finishing second at the Meijer Classic last Sunday, arrived to the tournament in strong form, jumping to a career-high 63rd in the world rankings earlier this week.

Her opening round in Atlanta got off to a sticky start however, Maguire bogeying the par-four first, but she recovered with a steady string of pars on the front nine and a birdie on the par-five fifth.

Maguire added two further birdies on the back nine at the Atlanta Athletic Club, including on the par-three 17th, with one further bogey on the 13th.

It leaves Maguire five shots behind Lizette Salas, who flew around the course with a 67 to set the early pace.

The 31-year-old American didn’t drop a single shot as she took the clubhouse lead, shooting five birdies to leave her two shots clear of the chasing pack.

