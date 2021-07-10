Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 10 July 2021
Advertisement

Leona Maguire shoots 67 at Marathon Classic but Nasa Hataoka extends lead in style

Japan’s Hataoka carded a superb 64 to move to 19 under.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Jul 2021, 10:19 PM
1 hour ago 896 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5491900
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT a 67 on the third day of the LPGA Tour’s Marathon Classic, but remains well off the lead as Nasa Hataoka continues to storm her way to victory.

Maguire, who shot an opening round 69 and followed that with a 68 on Friday, finished on four under for the day on Saturday, shooting five birdies and one bogey at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Ohio.

The Cavan golfer is now nine under for the tournament, but remains 10 shots off the lead after Japan’s Hataoka carded a superb 64 to move to 19 under.

Hataoka’s excellent third round included eight birdies as she finished on seven under for the day.

Hataoka has been in control since day one, when she raced clear thanks to an opening round 61, holding onto the lead despite slipping to a 69 on Friday. 

However Hataoka asserted her lead with her third round, and sits six shots clear of US pair Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae, leaving her in a commanding position ahead of the final round of $2 million tournament, which carries a $300,000 cheque for the winner.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie