Leona Maguire shoots 67 at Marathon Classic but Nasa Hataoka extends lead in style

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT a 67 on the third day of the LPGA Tour’s Marathon Classic, but remains well off the lead as Nasa Hataoka continues to storm her way to victory.

Maguire, who shot an opening round 69 and followed that with a 68 on Friday, finished on four under for the day on Saturday, shooting five birdies and one bogey at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Ohio.

The Cavan golfer is now nine under for the tournament, but remains 10 shots off the lead after Japan’s Hataoka carded a superb 64 to move to 19 under.

Hataoka’s excellent third round included eight birdies as she finished on seven under for the day.

Hataoka has been in control since day one, when she raced clear thanks to an opening round 61, holding onto the lead despite slipping to a 69 on Friday.

However Hataoka asserted her lead with her third round, and sits six shots clear of US pair Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae, leaving her in a commanding position ahead of the final round of $2 million tournament, which carries a $300,000 cheque for the winner.

