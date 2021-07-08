Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 8 July 2021
Advertisement

Leona Maguire shoots 69 as Nasa Hataoka races clear at Marathon LPGA Classic

The Cavan golfer made a solid start at the Highlands Meadows Golf Club.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 9:46 PM
40 minutes ago 512 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5490099
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEONA MAGUIRE IS two under after day one at the Marathon LPGA Classic, but faces a tough task to climb up the leaderboard after a high-quality first day.

Maguire shot an opening round 69 at the Highlands Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. 

However Japan’s Nasa Hataoka set the early pace, shooting 10 birdies – including six in a row – to record a superb opening round of 61, leaving her four clear at the top of the leaderboard.

American Stephenson sits second, four shots off the lead, with a host more a further shot behind.

Maguire, who has been in strong form this season, hit three birdies and one bogey, but ended the day eight shots off the lead.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie