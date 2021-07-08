Leona Maguire shoots 69 as Nasa Hataoka races clear at Marathon LPGA Classic

LEONA MAGUIRE IS two under after day one at the Marathon LPGA Classic, but faces a tough task to climb up the leaderboard after a high-quality first day.

Maguire shot an opening round 69 at the Highlands Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

However Japan’s Nasa Hataoka set the early pace, shooting 10 birdies – including six in a row – to record a superb opening round of 61, leaving her four clear at the top of the leaderboard.

American Stephenson sits second, four shots off the lead, with a host more a further shot behind.

Maguire, who has been in strong form this season, hit three birdies and one bogey, but ended the day eight shots off the lead.