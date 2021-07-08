Leona Maguire shoots 69 as Nasa Hataoka races clear at Marathon LPGA Classic

LEONA MAGUIRE IS two under after day one at the Marathon LPGA Classic, but faces a tough task to climb up the leaderboard after a high-quality first day.
Maguire shot an opening round 69 at the Highlands Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
However Japan’s Nasa Hataoka set the early pace, shooting 10 birdies – including six in a row – to record a superb opening round of 61, leaving her four clear at the top of the leaderboard.
American Stephenson sits second, four shots off the lead, with a host more a further shot behind.
Maguire, who has been in strong form this season, hit three birdies and one bogey, but ended the day eight shots off the lead.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)