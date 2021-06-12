Leona Maguire gets off to tough start in third round of Mediheal Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE HIT a double bogey six on the first hole of her third round at the Mediheal Championship on the LPGA tour.

Although a blow, the Cavan woman will not be panicking, especially as joint leaders, Danielle Kang and Lauren Kim are just three shots ahead.

Kim picked up a shot on overnight leader Kang, birdying the second and third after she had a bogey on the first.

Kang was even par through four – seven under for the tournament. Maguire started her round on six under but a double bogey six saw her drop down to four under, and drop down the leaderboard. At 11.10pm Irish time she was in a tie for 11th.