Sunday 13 June 2021
Leona Maguire gets off to tough start in third round of Mediheal Championship

The Cavan woman started her round in second place.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 11:20 PM
Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 11:20 PM
Leona Maguire is in contention on LPGA tour.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEONA MAGUIRE HIT a double bogey six on the first hole of her third round at the Mediheal Championship on the LPGA tour.

Although a blow, the Cavan woman will not be panicking, especially as joint leaders, Danielle Kang and Lauren Kim are just three shots ahead.

Kim picked up a shot on overnight leader Kang, birdying the second and third after she had a bogey on the first.

Kang was even par through four – seven under for the tournament. Maguire started her round on six under but a double bogey six saw her drop down to four under, and drop down the leaderboard. At 11.10pm Irish time she was in a tie for 11th.

