Leona Maguire one shot off the lead as challengers mount at Pelican Championship

Maguire followed up Thursday's 62 (pictured) with a 68 in her second round.

Maguire followed up Thursday's 62 (pictured) with a 68 in her second round.

LEONA MAGUIRE REMAINS firmly in contention for her first LPGA Tour title at the halfway point at the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida.

The Cavan golfer shot to the top of the leaderboard on Thursday with a blistering eight-under par 62.

And although she was knocked off the top as the challengers mounted on Friday, she finished with two birdies in her final four holes to go into the weekend tied for third place and just one shot off the lead.

Maguire’s second-round 68 moved her to 10-under par for the tournament, one behind co-leaders Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson.

She will tee off in the penultimate group for Saturday’s third round (4.04pm Irish time) alongside Solheim Cup team-mate Matilda Castren and Mi Hyang Lee, both of whom are one shot adrift of her on nine-under.

Stephanie Meadow made the cut with a level par round of 70 on Friday, and sits in a tie for 66th place on level par for the tournament.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

See the latest leaderboard here >