This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maguire struggles at Hazeltine, as Harrington makes strong start

There was plenty of Irish interest on the LPGA, PGA and European Tours today.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,307 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4691548

LEONA MAGUIRE’S HOPES of conjuring a Major challenge evaporated on the opening day of the KPMG PGA Championship at Hazeltine National, as the Cavan native struggled to a six-over-par first round.

Maguire, playing in the third Major of the year on a sponsor’s invite, was unable to continue her recent form and never recovered from a slow start, carding six bogeys to sign for a 78.

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open Conducted by the USGA - Second Round Maguire endured a difficult day on Thursday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The 24-year-old, who has won twice on the Symetra Tour this season, dropped five shots on the front nine and although she steadied the ship around the turn, has left herself with a lot of work to do to make the weekend’s action.

The early lead is held by Hyo Joo Kim of Korea, who carded a three-under-par round of 69 on Thursday, with Annie Park and Lydia Ko among those a shot further behind.

Rio Olympian Stephanie Meadow, playing in her first Major since 2017, gets her first round underway shortly.

Meanwhile, Pádraig Harrington has put himself in a strong position to make his first cut in three PGA Tour events after enjoying a solid opening round at the Travelers Championship.

Harrington, the European Ryder Cup captain, carded three birdies and a bogey en route to a two-under-par round on Thursday at TPC River Highlands, where Americans Ryan Armour and Bronson Burgoon hold the early lead on six-under.

Waterford native Seamus Power was among the later starters and is one-under through nine.

GOLF: JUN 06 PGA - RBC Canadian Open Waterford's Seamus Power. Source: Julian Avram

Elsewhere, Gavin Moynihan hit the right gear at the BMW International Open in Germany today, signing for a two-under 70 to sit four shots off the summit. 

Moynihan’s two birdies were countered by two bogeys, but the highlight of his weather-disrupted round was on the 18th — his ninth hole — when he carded an eagle three.

Paul Dunne, meanwhile, will start his second round in a battle to make the cut after a 74 earlier. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie