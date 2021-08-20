Leona Maguire moves two shots off the lead at Women's Open after stunning 67

LEONA MAGUIRE CARDED a 67 in her second round at the AIG Women’s Open in Carnoustie, leaving her on five under and just two shots off the lead.

The Cavan native posted five birdies and no bogeys in an outstanding round that moved her inside the top five at the tournament. It follows the opening round 72 she shot at the Scottish.

England’s Georgia Hall boosted her chances of a second AIG Women’s Open title with a second round of 69. The 2018 champion finished seven under par to join American Mina Harigae at the top of the leaderboard.

South Korea’s Sei Young Kim and American Lizette Salas are both a shot off the lead on six under, one ahead of Maguire.

Playing alongside Hall, Scottish amateur Louise Duncan added a 73 to her opening 68 to lie three under, while American Megan Khang’s 66 was the best round of the week so far and an 11-shot improvement on her opening 77.

