Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 20 August 2021
Advertisement

Leona Maguire moves two shots off the lead at Women's Open after stunning 67

The Cavan native posted five birdies and no bogeys in an outstanding round.

By Press Association Friday 20 Aug 2021, 2:44 PM
23 minutes ago 243 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5527702
File photo of Ireland's Leona Maguire.
Image: PA
File photo of Ireland's Leona Maguire.
File photo of Ireland's Leona Maguire.
Image: PA

LEONA MAGUIRE CARDED a 67 in her second round at the AIG Women’s Open in Carnoustie, leaving her on five under and just two shots off the lead.

The Cavan native posted five birdies and no bogeys in an outstanding round that moved her inside the top five at the tournament. It follows the opening round 72 she shot at the Scottish.

England’s Georgia Hall boosted her chances of a second AIG Women’s Open title with a second round of 69. The 2018 champion finished seven under par to join American Mina Harigae at the top of the leaderboard.

South Korea’s Sei Young Kim and American Lizette Salas are both a shot off the lead on six under, one ahead of Maguire.

Playing alongside Hall, Scottish amateur Louise Duncan added a 73 to her opening 68 to lie three under, while American Megan Khang’s 66 was the best round of the week so far and an 11-shot improvement on her opening 77.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie