Boost for Glasgow as former European Player of the Season Nakarawa staying put

The Fijian star has signed a contract extension to keep him at Scotstoun.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 3:28 PM
38 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5131666

PRO14 SIDE GLASGOW Warriors have today announced that former European Player of the Season, Leone Nakarawa, will remain at the club until summer 2021, subject to visa.

The Fijian second row penned the new deal prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, and new head coach Danny Wilson confirmed the news today.

sale-sharks-v-glasgow-warriors-champions-cup-aj-bell-stadium Leone Nakarawa facing Sale Sharks in January. Source: Dave Howarth

Nakarawa made his Glasgow Warriors debut against Connacht in November 2013 spending three successful seasons at the club — including a player-of-the-match winning performance in the Scottish side’s victorious 2015 Pro12 final — before moving to French Top14 outfit Racing 92.

The lock’s star rose further in Paris, and he was named European Player of the Season for 2017/18. In January 2020, he returned to Scotstoun signing a deal until the end of the season. And now, he’ll remain with his “family” in his “home away from home.”

“Leone is a world-class rugby player and a really exciting addition to Warriors squad for next season,” head coach Wilson said, welcoming the contract extension.

“His reputation as an attacking threat goes before him and as a coach I know from experience how difficult he is to prepare against.

“Leone offers expertise and experience in a variety of positions in the pack and I know how popular he is with players and supports. I’m looking forward to working with him as we move forward into the new season and conclude the 2019/20 season.”

ireland-v-fiji-autumn-international-aviva-stadium Facing Ireland in 2017. Source: Brian Lawless

The 32-year-old — who has also earned 62 caps for his country, was named in the 2015 Rugby World Cup Team of the Tournament and won a gold medal as Fiji triumphed at the first Olympic Sevens event at Rio 2016 — made just two appearances for Glasgow in 2020 but already appears in the top five of the Guinness Pro14 offloads table with 10 to his name.

Currently in Fiji, Nakarawa will remain and train there until August as he awaits the birth of his child.

“The club wishes him the very best at this time and looks forward to him returning to Glasgow in due course,” a statement from Glasgow concludes.

