Leverkusen star joins Bournemouth in €29 million deal

MOROCCAN INTERNATIONAL Amine Adli was hailed as a “proven winner” after he signed for Premier League side Bournemouth from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who was a key player in Leverkusen’s unbeaten campaign as they achieved the domestic double in the 2023/24 season, signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of £25.1 million (€29 million).

“We’re thrilled to bring a player of such calibre to AFC Bournemouth,” said Bournemouth’s director of football, Tiago Pinto, in a statement on the club’s website.

“Amine is a proven winner and someone who will be a real asset to our squad.

“He’s entering the prime of his career, and I’m really excited to bring him to the club.”

France-born Adli, who scored nine goals in Leverkusen’s double-winning campaign and also featured in the 2024 Europa League final loss to Atalanta, said it was the atmosphere at Bournemouth that persuaded him to sign for them.

“I was looking at my next move and I felt like Bournemouth was the perfect place for me,” he said.

“The people around give me a lot of confidence here, and I’m very impressed with the facilities.

“The people at the club are full of love, so I’m very happy and proud to play for Bournemouth and hopefully achieve good things.”

Adli, who is the latest star from Leverkusen’s 2023/24 side to leave this summer, becomes the second signing of the week for the club, after Ben Gannon-Doak arrived on Monday from Liverpool.

Adli will join up with the side ahead of their second league match of the season, home to Wolves on Saturday, having lost 4-2 to champions Liverpool last Friday.

The pair join Adrien Truffert, Đorđe Petrovic and Bafode Diakite as new additions this window, with Eli Junior Kroupi also with the squad for the first time.

Diakite and Truffert have been brought in to fill gaps in the defence, which was shorn of three of its stars in the close season.

Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi left for European champions Paris Saint-Germain for £57 million (€66 million), Dean Huijsen made a £50 million (€58 million) move to Real Madrid in June, while Milos Kerkez joined Liverpool for £40 million (€46 million).

Claudio Echeverri (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen signed France centre-back Loic Bade from Sevilla and midfielder Claudio Echeverri from Manchester City on Thursday, the latest pieces in Erik Ten Hag’s summer rebuild.

Bade, 25, who made his debut for France in the Nations League in June, joined until 2030 for a reported fee of €25 million.

“The Bundesliga and German football appeal to me a lot,” Bade said. “It will be great fun to fight for titles here.”

Echeverri, 19, joins Leverkusen on a season-long loan from Premier League club Manchester City.

The Argentine under-20 international joined City from River Plate in 2024 and scored for the English side in the Club World Cup.

Unbeaten league and cup winners in 2023-24, Leverkusen have undergone a rebuild this summer amid several high-profile departures.

Coach Xabi Alonso moved to Real Madrid, while midfielder Florian Wirtz and wing-back Jeremie Frimpong both left for Liverpool.

Defender Jonathan Tah joined league rivals Bayern, midfielder Granit Xhaka joined Sunderland, and captain Lukas Hradecky moved to Monaco.

In addition to Adli’s departure, striker Victor Boniface has been linked with a move to AC Milan.

Bade could line up in central defence alongside English centre-back Jarell Quansah, who arrived from Liverpool this summer.

– © AFP 2025