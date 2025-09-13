LIVE: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF welterweight world title fight

Agyarko — who was deemed to be knocked down when he hit in the canvas in the last — survives to wins a split decision 114-113, 114-113, 112-115 and extend his unbeaten pro record.
18 mins ago
9:57PM
If you’re only just tuning in now, earlier tonight on the TV card, we’ve already had wins for Molly McCann on her pro boxing debut, as well as a quick stoppage for Pat Brown, while Tyrone McKenna once again stopped Waterford’s Dylan Moran in their rematch.
Davis-Agyarko is into the final round here and about to go to the judges’ cards…
21 mins ago
9:54PM
One last look at the pre-fight odds, and Donovan is the red-hot favourite to take home the world title tonight.
He’s the 1/8 favourite — which translates to a little less than a 90% chance of victory in the oddsmakers’ eyes.
If you fancy Crocker to do it in front of a Belfast crowd which will be clearly — but not entirely — in his favour, he’s a 5/1 shot for an upset.
Crocker needs to conjure something if he is to essentially avenge his own victory in Belfast tonight. And having given it the big’ne in advance of the first fight and come up short with his performance, he has changed course this week, instead doing everything he can to conserve energy for when it actually matters.
His lethargy during media obligations was a source of curiosity to Donovan, who has been like a puppy pawing a dead bird wondering why it won’t play with him.
Donovan has wondered aloud if he will even face the same Lewis Crocker tonight or some pale imitation who had the dog beaten out of him in March.
At yesterday evening’s ceremonial weigh-in, however, Crocker burst at the seams and exploded to life.
His chest-thumping pageantry — and his labelling of Donovan a “cocky, arrogant c***” — sent the hometown massive into raptures. It was a tonic for the promotion.
One wonders, though, if one more day of zen might have been more advisable for the boxer himself.
Paddy Donovan warms-up with trainer Andy Lee Matthew Pover / Matchroom Boxing
Matthew Pover / Matchroom Boxing / Matchroom Boxing
37 mins ago
9:38PM
How did we end up with the IBF world title on the line? Well, Crocker and Donovan — and promoter Eddie Hearn, to be honest — have Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to thank for that.
The American champion vacated his belt to step up to super-welterweight, and having already mandated a rematch between Crocker and Donovan, the powers that be at the IBF decided that tonight’s winner would take all the marbles.
Ireland’s newest world boxing champion will be crowned in Windsor Park tonight — but will it be local boy Lewis Crocker, or Limerick’s Paddy Donovan, who walks out of Belfast with the IBF world welterweight title strapped around their waist.
Main event ringwalk for this historic, first-ever all-Ireland world title fight is about half an hour away.
Time to get comfortable. You won’t want to miss this one.
And just look at what it means to him!
Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing / Matchroom Boxing
Here’s that controversial late knockdown — Agyarko was insistent that it was a slip, but referee Michael Alexander saw it otherwise.
Caoimhin Agyarko wins a razor-thin decision!
What a tune-up for the main event!
Close to 20,000 fans will be in Windsor Park tonight to see Ireland's newest world champion crowned. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
We’re currently in round nine in our chief support bout between Caoimhin Agyarko and Ishmael Davis, so there’s not long to go now.
Gavan Casey is reporting from ringside in Windsor Park this evening, and while you’re waiting for the main event ringwalks, here’s a snippet from his final big fight preview:
Crocker will be hoping to make it a perfect 22 wins from 22 as a pro tonight. Matthew Pover / Matchroom Boxing Matthew Pover / Matchroom Boxing / Matchroom Boxing
Paddy Donovan warms-up with trainer Andy Lee Matthew Pover / Matchroom Boxing Matthew Pover / Matchroom Boxing / Matchroom Boxing
You likely won’t need any reminder of what happened when Crocker and Donovan last met back in April.
With both men putting their undefeated pro records on the line, and bidding to move into pole position for a world title shot, Donovan was dominant and seemingly on course for victory.
With Crocker backed up and shipping serious pressure as the bell went to end the eighth round, Donovan landed one last punch — late enough for referee Marcus McDonnell to deem it a disqualification.
It handed Crocker an unlikely victory, cost Donovan his perfect record, and set the two on a collision course, which brings us to tonight…
