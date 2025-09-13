LIVE: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF welterweight world title fight

We’re currently in round nine in our chief support bout between Caoimhin Agyarko and Ishmael Davis, so there’s not long to go now.

Gavan Casey is reporting from ringside in Windsor Park this evening, and while you’re waiting for the main event ringwalks, here’s a snippet from his final big fight preview:

Crocker needs to conjure something if he is to essentially avenge his own victory in Belfast tonight. And having given it the big’ne in advance of the first fight and come up short with his performance, he has changed course this week, instead doing everything he can to conserve energy for when it actually matters.

His lethargy during media obligations was a source of curiosity to Donovan, who has been like a puppy pawing a dead bird wondering why it won’t play with him.

Donovan has wondered aloud if he will even face the same Lewis Crocker tonight or some pale imitation who had the dog beaten out of him in March.

At yesterday evening’s ceremonial weigh-in, however, Crocker burst at the seams and exploded to life.

His chest-thumping pageantry — and his labelling of Donovan a “cocky, arrogant c***” — sent the hometown massive into raptures. It was a tonic for the promotion.

One wonders, though, if one more day of zen might have been more advisable for the boxer himself.