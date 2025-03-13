Lewis Hamilton relishing new challenge with Ferrari - 'I am back to square one'

LEWIS HAMILTON INSISTS he is not feeling the pressure and has nothing to prove ahead of his Ferrari debut at Formula One’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The eyes of the sporting world will be on the 40-year-old British driver when he fulfils a childhood dream by racing for the Italian giants at Sunday’s first round of the campaign in Melbourne.

Hamilton made the move to Ferrari from Mercedes following the darkest period of his career, where he claimed just two victories from his last 69 appearances.

But when asked if he is feeling the weight of expectation of a transfer billed as the biggest in F1 history, Hamilton said: “I am not because I don’t really read the news, and I go through long, long periods of time without using social media. So I’m kind of living in my own little bubble.

“I am back at square one. I’ve been in the factory four days a week. I’ve given everything to training to push my mind and my body further than I have before to squeeze more juice out.”

He continued: “I’m under no illusions as to how difficult it will be. But I don’t feel the pressure. The outside pressure is non-existent for me. The pressure is from within. The pressure I put on myself is 10 times higher than any pressure anyone can put on me.

“I am not here to prove anything to anybody. I don’t feel I have to do that. I have been here a long, long time and done it time and time again. I know what it takes to do a good job and that is what I know I have to deliver, for me, for my family, for this team.”

Ferrari finished second to McLaren in the constructors’ championship last season and, with only minor technical changes to the rulebook over the winter, they should be in a position to challenge for wins again, and possibly the championship.

Hamilton is bidding to win a record eighth title and he has signed a two-year deal with Ferrari, worth in excess of €60 million-a-year (£50m), in the hope of making history.

Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed Max Verstappen is no longer on his radar and said he is ready to open talks with George Russell over a contract extension.

Wolff attempted to lure Verstappen to Mercedes as a replacement for Hamilton last year before the four-time world champion elected to stay at Red Bull.

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli was instead promoted from the team’s junior ranks alongside Russell for the new season which starts in Australia on Sunday.

Russell, 27, is entering his fourth season with Mercedes but his current deal is due to expire at the end of the year, leaving room for Wolff to make a play for Verstappen.

However, speaking in Melbourne, Wolff said: “We need to concentrate on our driver line-up. I don’t flirt outside if I am in a good relationship. At the moment that (a move for Verstappen) is not on the radar.

“I don’t like to shift my concentration away from these guys (Russell and Antonelli). I’m someone who sticks to what he says and this is the combination that I want to go forward with Mercedes. I have no other reasons to doubt that.”

Following Hamilton’s transfer to Ferrari, Russell will enter a campaign as Mercedes’ lead driver for the first time in his career.