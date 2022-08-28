Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 28 August 2022
Advertisement

Verstappen spearheads Red Bull 1-2 to extend world championship lead

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton retired on the opening lap after his Mercedes collided with Alonso’s car.

By AFP Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,518 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5851665
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RED BULL’S MAX Verstappen extended his lead in the Formula One world championship with a crushing victory in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen started 14th on the grid but scorched through the field to cruise to victory ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who started on pole, in third.

Charles Leclerc, Verstappen’s nearest challenger in the title race, struggled in the other Ferrari to find his groove after starting 15th.

A late battle with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso saw Leclerc overtake the two-time world champion to snatch fifth, behind the Mercedes of George Russell.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton retired on the opening lap after his Mercedes collided with Alonso’s car.

Verstappen has now won nine of this season’s 14 races and sits 92 points ahead of Perez who has taken over second spot from Leclerc, who is a further three points behind.

The Dutch flyer, who is already in sight of a second successive world title, was one of eight drivers to be relegated down the grid after implementing a power unit change.

In spite of being quickest in qualifying he started 14th but quickly carved his way through the field to install himself in the easy chair up front.

Perez proved a useful buffer in second place although he also had a comfortable afternoon as all the other cars struggled against the Red Bull pace.

Russell’s fourth was small compensation for Mercedes after Hamilton’s first lap exit.

Alonso called Hamilton an “idiot” over the radio and the Briton later took full responsibility for the collision which occurred when he cut in front of the Spaniard, after both had slipped past Perez on the opening turn.

“Looking back he was in my blind spot, I didn’t give him enough space. It is my fault,” Hamilton told Sky.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“I could not see him. I am sorry to the team and I need to recuperate and get back on the treadmill.”

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie