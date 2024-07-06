What are the key questions ahead of the All-Ireland ladies football quarter-finals?

IT’S QUARTER-FINAL WEEKEND in the LGFA senior championships.

After an exciting group campaign, the table-toppers have home advantage in the last eight.

There are four big games down for decision across today and tomorrow, with a semi-final double-header set for Tullamore in two weeks’ time.

Here’s a look at what’s in store:

*****

Cork v Waterford — Saturday, 1.15pm, Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh – live on TG4

The Cork ladies football team. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

These Munster sides share an interesting rivalry. They have been tit-for-tat in recent seasons, with the 2024 record currently 1-1. Who will have the upper hand as they meet for the third time this year?

Waterford were convincing winners in their league meeting before Cork spiralled to relegation for the first time since 2003, but the Rebels turned the tables in the Munster championship. Shane Ronayne’s side bounced back from their spring disappointment with a two-point victory, and ultimately, reignited their season.

Cork crucially triumphed over Galway in the group stages, while Waterford powered into the quarter-finals after overcoming Donegal.

The Déise are without their captain, Kellyann Hogan, as she is away travelling, while Cork’s absentees have been well documented. But it’s all about those present: Katie Quirke and Laura O’Mahony have been among the Leesiders’ standout players, while the Murray sisters are key for Waterford.

Today’s winners play Dublin or Galway in the semi-finals.

Kerry v Meath — Saturday, 5.15pm, Austin Stack Park — live on TG4

Vikki Wall. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The big question is will Vikki Wall feature? Reports that the multi-sport star was back in the set-up were confirmed by her inclusion in the matchday panel yesterday.

After some time away chasing the Olympic dream with the Ireland Sevens squad, Wall is listed at number 30. She didn’t make the plane to Paris, and her returned presence is a major boost for the Royals.

These sides met at the same stage — and the same venue — last year, with Kerry dethroning Meath, who were back-to-back All-Ireland champions then.

The Kingdom went on to lose a second consecutive final at the hands of Dublin, and have made no secret of their ambitions to go all the way this time. Donegal did frustrate them with a group stage draw, but they seem to have found their rhythm again with Danielle O’Leary in fine scoring form alongside the ever-present Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

A date with Armagh or Mayo beckons for the winners in the last four.

Dublin v Galway — Saturday, 7.30pm, Parnell Park — live on TG4

Carla Rowe lifting the All-Ireland title last year. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Can Dublin continue to live up to the favourites tag? Mick Bohan’s champions have unquestionably been the standout team so far as they bid for back-to-back titles.

They moved through the gears in the league and have been in cruise control ever since, blowing opposition out of the water en route to an 11th consecutive Leinster title and powering past Mayo and Kildare in the group stages. Their strength in depth is striking, with the returning Sinéad Goldrick among those in flying form.

Carla Rowe is another. This evening brings the battle of the senior championship’s top scorers: Rowe has hit 4-8, while Galway star Olivia Divilly has 3-11 to her name.

The Tribe have one of the best panels in the country on paper, but have experienced an up-and-down few years. Their league relegation was disappointing, but they responded by reigning supreme in Connacht. They lost to Cork and beat Laois in the group stages, and will be looking to go further than their 2023 quarter-final defeat to Mayo this time around.

A massive test ahead for both at Parnell Park. Only one can survive.

Armagh v Mayo — Sunday, 5.45pm, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds — live on TG4

Aimee Mackin. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Will Armagh continue to cope without Aimee Mackin? Everything had been going swimmingly for Greg McGonigle’s side. They won their first-ever Division 1 league title after a near-perfect campaign, and they added Ulster championship glory thereafter.

But they lost their main scoring star in the provincial final, as Mackin suffered a second ACL injury. It was a major blow, but the Orchard are trying to keep their status as All-Ireland contenders alive.

They must show more than they did in the group stages — a last-gasp win over Meath and a draw with Tipperary — to prevail. Also without Mackin, they limped out at this juncture against Cork last year.

Mayo, meanwhile, will continue operating under the radar. The Green and Red are aiming to reach their fourth successive semi-final, which is a brilliant record. They have impressed under Liam McHale this year, can they produce a real statement win in the business end? This could be their chance.

Armagh came out on top by the minimum in the league and this is destined to be another tight battle. Blaithin Mackin and Fiona McHale are two notable omissions from the starting teams.

******

On the other side of the coin today, the fight for survival gets underway in the regelation play-offs. Donegal and Kildare go head-to-head in an intriguing battle, while Laois and Tipperary also face off.

The winners retain their senior status for 2025, the losers lock horns in a straight shootout. A huge LGFA weekend is about to get underway.