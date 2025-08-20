Advertisement
Liam O'Connell kicks the ball during an AFL Round 10 match between West Coast Eagles and St Kilda. Alamy Stock Photo
Aussie Rules

Corkonian Liam O'Connell re-signs for St Kilda

The club praised O’Connell for his “rapid development” since joining as a category B rookie.
10.27am, 20 Aug 2025

LIAM O’CONNELL HAS re-signed with St Kilda for the 2026 AFL season.

The 22-year-old Corkman has played in seven senior games this year for the Melbourne-based club.

The announcement praised O’Connell for his “rapid development” since joining as a category B rookie as showing “he belongs at the elite level”.

It also hailed his “relentless pressure, physicality, and maturity beyond his years”.

The Ballincollig man was first scouted by St Kilda in the summer of 2023 following his impressive GAA form.

He lived in Western Australia for several years as a child, before returning to Ireland at the age of 11 and starring for the Rebels underage.

