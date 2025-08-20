The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Corkonian Liam O'Connell re-signs for St Kilda
LIAM O’CONNELL HAS re-signed with St Kilda for the 2026 AFL season.
The 22-year-old Corkman has played in seven senior games this year for the Melbourne-based club.
The announcement praised O’Connell for his “rapid development” since joining as a category B rookie as showing “he belongs at the elite level”.
It also hailed his “relentless pressure, physicality, and maturity beyond his years”.
The Ballincollig man was first scouted by St Kilda in the summer of 2023 following his impressive GAA form.
He lived in Western Australia for several years as a child, before returning to Ireland at the age of 11 and starring for the Rebels underage.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
AFL Aussie Rules Cork GAA GAA Gaelic Football