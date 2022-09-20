Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 20 September 2022
Injury in win over Munster rules Wales star Williams out for up to four months

The Cardiff full-back will miss the autumn Tests and faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Sep 2022
Liam WIlliams is tackled by Ireland's Mack Hansen during this year's Six Nations.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIAM WILLIAMS WILL miss Wales’ autumn Tests after suffering a collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut.

The British and Irish Lions full-back was hurt midway through the first half of Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship victory over Munster on Saturday.

He has undergone surgery and faces a recovery period of 12 to 16 weeks, his club said.

Wales tackle New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia in November.

Williams, who has won 81 caps, also offers Wales head coach Wayne Pivac an option on the wing.

Johnny McNicholl and Leigh Halfpenny would be likely full-back candidates when Wales continue their World Cup countdown.

Halfpenny has not played for 14 months due to a serious knee injury, but he is understood to be closing in on a comeback for the Scarlets.

Cardiff said: “Liam Williams underwent surgery last night after suffering a collarbone injury.

“The Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back had impressed on his Cardiff debut before damaging his shoulder in a tackle on the 20-minute mark.

“Williams now faces a recovery period of 12-16 weeks on the sidelines following surgery.”

The 31-year-old made his Test debut in 2012, and has featured for Wales in their last two World Cup campaigns.

Press Association

