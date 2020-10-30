BE PART OF THE TEAM

One change for Limerick while Tipp name experienced side for Munster last-four clash

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host this battle on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 30 Oct 2020, 9:39 PM
The sides will face off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TIPPERARY AND LIMERICK have named their starting teams as they prepare to battle for a place in the Munster SHC final on Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh [throw-in, 4pm].

Limerick, who scored an impressive victory over Clare last weekend, have made one change to their starting line-up. Darragh O’Donovan comes into the half-back line as Paddy O’Loughlin makes way.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland champions Tipperary get their championship campaign underway with an experienced team.

Brian Hogan has been handed the goalkeeper jersey while Cathal Barrett and Barry Heffernan bring plenty of strength to the full-back line.

Ronan Maher and Padraic Maher are named to start on the wings while Brendan Maher will marshal the defence from centre-back.

Noel McGrath partners up with Alan Flynn in the centre of the field while Séamus Callanan slots in at full-forward.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
11. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Limerick 

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

