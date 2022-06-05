Limerick emerge victorious after extra-time in Munster final thriller with Clare

Limerick 1-29

Clare 0-29

(After extra-time)

A HURLING GAME of stunning emotions culminated with dominant Limerick on top again in Munster and Clare left drained after producing a ferocious challenge that saw them push the champions to the wire.

Seamus Flanagan and William O'Donoghue with Cathal Malone. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The success is a milestone for Limerick hurling, they collected a fourth Munster title on the spin, the first time since 1936 the county has achieved that. Clare’s wait for this provincial crown goes on, 1998 their most recent triumph, and an All-Ireland quarter-final against Kerry or Wexford awaits on Saturday 18 June.

A stunningly emotive game was encapsulated by the drama at the end of normal time. Declan Hannon hoisted over a shot from distance for Limerick, the captain supplying a moment of inspiration that appeared to be the match-winner.

That was until a swarm of Clare players forced Barry Nash out over the sideline and from an angle that looked too narrow to convert, Tony Kelly still nailed his shot, the Ballyea maestro’s 11th point of the game proving the most valuable.

In the extra-time, Limerick had more gas in the tank. Seamus Flanagan finished with 0-8 to his credit in a man-of-the-match showing, while Aaron Gillane’s influence grew and they ran out three-point victors.

The tone was set early on for a first half packed with fierce challenges and bruising hits. It was fast and furious stuff, in keeping with the recent draw in Ennis as Clare again thundered into Limerick, intent on asking questions of the champions.

By the break they were level at 1-11 to 0-14, a position of equality on the scoreboard that had occurred seven times during the opening period. Limerick found a way past the Clare rearguard once, Tom Morrissey offloading to Gearoid Hegarty with his stickwork delightful as he moved forward, flicking over Diarmuid Ryan and catching on the other side before burying a shot past Eibhear Quilligan.

The Feakle man had stood up well earlier to produce a terrific point-blank stop as Seamus Flanagan went in search of a goal. It was a rare misstep by Flanagan in the opening period, Limerick’s best forward as he picked off four points in a classy display.

Shane O'Donnell and Cathal O'Neill. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Clare had plenty to be heartened about. They reeled off the opening three points of the game and had gone clear by that margin again in the 24th minute. Hegarty’s goal was a setback but they still dragged themselves level at the break. Tony Kelly’s 0-7 haul, five from play, was as predictable as it was impressive. There were striking returns elsewhere, a trio of points from the superb Ryan Taylor and two from David Fitzgerald.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-10 (0-7f), Seamus Flanagan 0-8, Gearoid Hegarty 1-0, Tom Morrissey 0-3, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-1 (0-1f), Declan Hannon 0-1, Darragh O’Donovan 0-1, Conor Boylan 0-1, David Reidy 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 0-13 (0-5f, 0-1 sideline), David Fitzgerald 0-5, Peter Duggan 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1 sideline), Ryan Taylor 0-3, Mark Rodgers 0-2 (0-1f), Shane Meehan 0-1, Ian Galvin 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), 11. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

15. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

Subs

22. Richie English (Doon) for Casey (inj) (57)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Neill (58)

24. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for O’Donovan (64)

18. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Tom Morrissey (64)

25. Oisin O’Reilly (Dromin-Athlacca) for Hegarty (87)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), 2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 12. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg),

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quin), 9. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis),

Subs

19. Shane Meehan (Banner) for Galvin (55)

23. Robin Mounsey (Ruan) for Reidy (63)

18. Cian Nolan (Smith O’Briens) for Flanagan (69)

26. Mark Rodgers (Scarriff) for Ryan (start of extra-time)

9. Reidy for O’Donnell (83)

25. Patrick Crotty (Scarriff) for Duggan (86)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)