Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 5 June 2022
Advertisement

Limerick emerge victorious after extra-time in Munster final thriller with Clare

A fourth Munster title in a row for John Kiely’s team.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Semple Stadium
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 6:24 PM
13 minutes ago 2,349 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/5783782

Limerick 1-29

Clare 0-29

(After extra-time)

A HURLING GAME of stunning emotions culminated with dominant Limerick on top again in Munster and Clare left drained after producing a ferocious challenge that saw them push the champions to the wire.

seamus-flanagan-and-william-odonoghue-with-cathal-malone Seamus Flanagan and William O'Donoghue with Cathal Malone. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The success is a milestone for Limerick hurling, they collected a fourth Munster title on the spin, the first time since 1936 the county has achieved that. Clare’s wait for this provincial crown goes on, 1998 their most recent triumph, and an All-Ireland quarter-final against Kerry or Wexford awaits on Saturday 18 June.

A stunningly emotive game was encapsulated by the drama at the end of normal time. Declan Hannon hoisted over a shot from distance for Limerick, the captain supplying a moment of inspiration that appeared to be the match-winner.

That was until a swarm of Clare players forced Barry Nash out over the sideline and from an angle that looked too narrow to convert, Tony Kelly still nailed his shot, the Ballyea maestro’s 11th point of the game proving the most valuable.

In the extra-time, Limerick had more gas in the tank. Seamus Flanagan finished with 0-8 to his credit in a man-of-the-match showing, while Aaron Gillane’s influence grew and they ran out three-point victors.

The tone was set early on for a first half packed with fierce challenges and bruising hits. It was fast and furious stuff, in keeping with the recent draw in Ennis as Clare again thundered into Limerick, intent on asking questions of the champions.

By the break they were level at 1-11 to 0-14, a position of equality on the scoreboard that had occurred seven times during the opening period. Limerick found a way past the Clare rearguard once, Tom Morrissey offloading to Gearoid Hegarty with his stickwork delightful as he moved forward, flicking over Diarmuid Ryan and catching on the other side before burying a shot past Eibhear Quilligan.

The Feakle man had stood up well earlier to produce a terrific point-blank stop as Seamus Flanagan went in search of a goal. It was a rare misstep by Flanagan in the opening period, Limerick’s best forward as he picked off four points in a classy display.

shane-odonnell-and-cathal-oneill Shane O'Donnell and Cathal O'Neill. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Clare had plenty to be heartened about. They reeled off the opening three points of the game and had gone clear by that margin again in the 24th minute. Hegarty’s goal was a setback but they still dragged themselves level at the break. Tony Kelly’s 0-7 haul, five from play, was as predictable as it was impressive. There were striking returns elsewhere, a trio of points from the superb Ryan Taylor and two from David Fitzgerald.

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-10 (0-7f), Seamus Flanagan 0-8, Gearoid Hegarty 1-0, Tom Morrissey 0-3, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-1 (0-1f), Declan Hannon 0-1, Darragh O’Donovan 0-1, Conor Boylan 0-1, David Reidy 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 0-13 (0-5f, 0-1 sideline), David Fitzgerald 0-5, Peter Duggan 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1 sideline), Ryan Taylor 0-3, Mark Rodgers 0-2 (0-1f), Shane Meehan 0-1, Ian Galvin 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 2.  Sean Finn (Bruff)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), 11. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

15. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

Subs

22. Richie English (Doon) for Casey (inj) (57)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Neill (58)

24. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for O’Donovan (64)

18. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Tom Morrissey (64)

25. Oisin O’Reilly (Dromin-Athlacca) for Hegarty (87)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), 2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 12. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg),

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quin), 9. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis), 

Subs

19. Shane Meehan (Banner) for Galvin (55)

23. Robin Mounsey (Ruan) for Reidy (63)

18. Cian Nolan (Smith O’Briens) for Flanagan (69)

26. Mark Rodgers (Scarriff) for Ryan (start of extra-time)

9. Reidy for O’Donnell (83)

25. Patrick Crotty (Scarriff) for Duggan (86)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Semple Stadium
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie