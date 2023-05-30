Decision on Munster Hurling final venue delayed 'following request from Clare'

A DECISION ON the venue for the Munster SHC final has been delayed “following a request from Clare,” the province has announced.

Munster GAA previously said that a call would be made on the venue for the provincial decider between Limerick and Clare at a meeting of the Munster CCC on Monday night.

However, that has now been pushed back to Tuesday due to a request from The Banner, who are aiming to win the Munster crown for the first time since 1998.

“Following a request from Clare GAA, the venue for the Munster Senior Hurling Final will be fixed tomorrow (Tuesday),” a statement reads on the Munster GAA Twitter page.

Limerick and Clare also contested last year’s Munster final, with John Kiely’s side completing a provincial four-in-a-row after an extra-time thriller in Thurles. There has been speculation that this year’s Munster final would be held at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 11 June.

