'He was always destined to rise to the top' - Limerick's star helping his club end 80-year wait

THE TALENT HAS never been in question, the only debate is from where to try to exploit it.

In 2016 Kyle Hayes captained the Limerick minor side in an All-Ireland final from centre-forward.

The following year he was a teenage goalscorer at full-forward on his debut for the Limerick senior side and winning an All-Ireland U21 medal from centre-back.

2018 saw the dam burst and the senior wins have flowed at the peak of the game. Four points flighted over in a man-of-the-match display as Limerick made their breakthrough at the expense of Galway.

Then two showings from left wing-back on All-Ireland winning teams in 2020 and 2021, both seasons capped off with All-Star awards.

In July it was back to the number 11 spot and another four points, this time in a success against Kilkenny.

His best position?

The debate rumbles on and continues away from the bright lights of the county game.

At a local level Hayes is at the heart of something historic. Today will be the first time a team from the Kildimo-Pallaskenry area has contested the knockout stages of the Limerick senior hurling championship in 80 years.

Spearheading their drive is their brightest star.

Advertisement

“We’re referred to as Kyle-Dimo now,” says Sean Cuddihy, Kildimo-Pallaskenry secretary up until the end of last year.

“Club wise the dilemma really is where do you play him? An excellent centre-back but he’s also an excellent centre-forward, as people know from county wise. He can play anywhere really.

“As a forward for the club, we’re lucky enough to have solid defenders and can afford to play him as a forward. Sometimes versatility can come against a player and they can’t find a settled position. It’s different with Kyle, he’s just one of those players, he’s just so good that you can put him anywhere.”

The rise of Hayes never really caught anyone by surprise.

“He always stood out,” says Cuddihy.

“He would have played centre-back on intermediate teams at 17. Strong and tall and took pressure in his stride. Very good footballer as well. Very good soccer player, played Kennedy Cup for two years. He was always destined to rise to the top.”

His progress with Limerick has coincided with a spike in his club’s fortunes. The merging of two clubs in the one parish has sparked a major shift.

“It’s two of the oldest clubs in Limerick with Kildimo formed in 1884 and Pallaskenry in 1906. They were together between 1916 and 1920, and again from 1950 to ’71. But apart from that they were separate identities until about 2006, under the name of Killulta Gaels, they started amalgamating at underage.

“The adult amalgamation didn’t happen until 2016. Everything was pooled together to form the one club. We are the one parish. There would have been crossover on things like the Community Games and the secondary school, Salesian College, in Pallaskenry where all the players would have gone and hurled together.

“Both EGMs were unanimous in deciding for the full amalgamation. Nobody’s looking back now.”

In 2017 Kildimo-Pallaskenry won the Limerick intermediate hurling final. 2019 saw them contest the Limerick premier intermediate decider, losing to Blackrock, before in 2020 they won that title at the expense of Mungret St Paul’s.

Last year brought a first appearance in the senior ranks, now Group 1 status in the senior grade has been confirmed for next year and a quarter-final tussle today with Doon. They operate at senior football as well, a rare feat in the county to be juggling two tricks.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

This was the realisation of the ambition set out when the clubs amalgamated, senior hurling within three years and senior football within five. Those targets were underpinned by a belief sparked from underage progress and recognition for players at various Limerick grades.

The O’Connells, Barry and Darren, have both spent time with John Kiely’s hurling panels. Peter Nash started in the forward line for the Limerick footballers in last May’s Munster final in Killarney.

And then there is their captain.

“It’s my own view that the new split season is a big help to the likes of Kyle,” says Cuddihy.

“I think he’s playing his best club hurling this year. Since the All-Ireland was done and dusted, his total focus is tom the club. I think he’s hit a real purple patch this season. He’s always been a key player but he scored ten points there in a game recently, which was incredible. He’s not known for huge scoring tallies because a lot of the time when he gets the ball he’s fouled.”

That 0-10 haul arrived in a group game against Blackrock. Across their five matches to date, Hayes has bagged 1-22. Other valuable scoring returns have been registered like chief point contributor Shaun Barry and veteran goalkeeper John Chawke who rattled the match-winner to the net against Ballybrown.

The Limerick senior hurling championship has resembled a closed shop of late. Three clubs – Kilmallock, Patrickswell and Na Piarsaigh – have divvied up the last 12 titles.

Since 2017 that trio and Doon have been the semi-finalists every year.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry are the novel presence.

The merger has been the catalyst for the rapid strides they have made in Limerick hurling circles.

And with one of the architects of Limerick’s national dominance in their ranks, they look forward to the next challenge with today’s showdown against Doon.