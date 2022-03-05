Mike Casey in line for long-awaited Limerick return as Kiely shuffles pack

Conor Boylan and Darragh O'Donovan: Limerick have lost three from three in the league.

ALL-IRELAND WINNING defender Mike Casey could make his first Limerick appearance in two years when John Kiely’s side take on Clare on Sunday.

The full-back — who hasn’t played since March 2020 as he battled multiple knee injuries — is named on the Limerick bench for the round four clash in Cusack Park, Ennis.

Kiely makes eight changes to the side which shipped a heavy defeat against Cork last week, Limerick’s third defeat in as many games in a rocky start to the new campaign.

Doon’s Adam English is named at corner-forward for what would be his first league start while Gearoid Hegarty, who missed the Cork defeat through suspension, returns in the half-forwards.

Throw-in is at 1.45pm.

Limerick (SH v Clare)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (captain, Adare)

7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister)

14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

15. Adam English (Doon)

Substitutes:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

20. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

23. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

24. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)

25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon)

