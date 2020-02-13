Limerick make 6 changes for Waterford encounter

Cian Lynch is among the players to come into the Limerick team.

Cian Lynch is among the players to come into the Limerick team.

LIMERICK HAVE made six changes to their team for Saturday’s encounter with Waterford in the Allianz Hurling League.

Brian Ryan and Darren O’Connell are both set to make their full debuts, having recently been part of Fitzgibbon Cup campaigns with DCU and LIT respectively.

Meanwhile Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes and Mike Casey also come into the team following their recent win over Galway.

Limerick team:

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)

11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

12. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Subs:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)

18. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

20. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

21. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

23. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

24. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen)

25. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca).

