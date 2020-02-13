This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick make 6 changes for Waterford encounter

The team includes two debutants.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 10:05 PM
36 minutes ago 1,501 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5006962
Cian Lynch is among the players to come into the Limerick team.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LIMERICK HAVE made six changes to their team for Saturday’s encounter with Waterford in the Allianz Hurling League.

Brian Ryan and Darren O’Connell are both set to make their full debuts, having recently been part of Fitzgibbon Cup campaigns with DCU and LIT respectively.

Meanwhile Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes and Mike Casey also come into the team following their recent win over Galway.

Limerick team:

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
12. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Subs:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)
18. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)
19. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
20. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
21. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
23. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
24. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen)
25. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)
26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca).

The42 Team

Read next:

