The second round of the league is here.
Liveblog
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Monaghan v Tyrone, Castleblayney, 2pm
Meath v Donegal, Pairc Tailteann, 2.30pm - TG4 (deferred)
Division 2
Clare v Kildare, Cusack Park, 2pm
Fermanagh v Roscommon, Brewster Park, 2pm
Division 3
Louth v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm
Leitrim v Cork, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 2pm
Offaly v Longford, O’Connor Park, 2pm
Division 4
Limerick v London, Kilmallock, 12pm
Wicklow v Waterford, Aughrim, 2pm
Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Park, 2pm
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1 Group A
Westmeath v Waterford, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm
Limerick v Galway, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 2.30pm - TG4 (live)
Division 1 Group B
Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 2pm
Carlow v Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm - TG4 (deferred)
******
Limerick v Galway Half-Time Highlights in Round 2 of the Allianz National Hurling League. Watch it here on GAANOW!— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 2, 2020
Limerick: 0-12
Galway: 0-09 pic.twitter.com/N5g7OrwLXS
Limerick lead a very physical game against Galway by three points at half-time.
Davy Fitz is losing his sideline battle with Brian Lohan so far as Wexford trail Clare by eight points.
Half-time scores
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Monaghan 0-7 Tyrone 0-6
Division 2
Clare 0-6 Kildare 0-6
Fermanagh 0-3 Roscommon 0-9
Division 3
Louth 0-5 Tipperary 0-2
Leitrim 0-3 Cork 1-7
Offaly 0-5 Longford 0-6
Division 4
Limerick 0-8 London 0-7
Wicklow 0-8 Waterford 1-1
Sligo 0-9 Antrim 0-8
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1 Group A
Westmeath 0-6 Waterford 3-10
Limerick 0-12 Galway 0-9
Division 1 Group B
Dublin 1-11 Laois 1-8
Carlow 0-5 Kilkenny 1-12
Wexford 0-4 Clare 0-12
GOAL! Jack Fagan and Stephen Bennett get a goal each for Waterford.
Monaghan 0-7 Tyrone 0-6 – HT
Darren Hughes was black-carded for Monaghan near the end of the half for a rugby-style tackle to prevent a goal chance.
Joe Canning sticks one over the bar without even looking at the goal for @Galway_GAA pic.twitter.com/4satNX4uvy— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 2, 2020
Wexford 0-4 Clare 0-10
Clare recover from Conlon’s red with scores from Kelly and Fitzgerald.
Limerick 0-12 Galway 0-9 – HT
Dublin 1-9 Laois 1-7
Sean Moran adds a free from long range.
Limerick 0-12 Galway 0-09
Canning lands a monster score from midfield.
Wexford 0-4 Clare 0-7
Aidan Rochford lands Wexford’s first from open play.
Limerick 0-12 Galway 0-8
Seamus Flanagan sends a goal chance over the bar. Limerick cut Galway open there.
Waterford 1-6 Westmeath 0-6
Niall Mitchell caps off a great revival by the midlanders.
RED! John Conlon is sent off for Clare against Wexford.
Dublin 1-7 Laois 1-7
Sutcliffe is fouled and O’Roke sends it over.
Fermanagh 0-3 Roscommon 0-6
Evan McGrath for the Ernesiders.
Clare 0-4 Kildare 0-6
Paddy Brophy with a fine score for the Lilywhites.
Limerick 0-10 Galway 0-8
David Dempsey lands a nice effort.
Kilkenny 1-7 Carlow 0-2
James Maher grabbed the goal for Kilkenny.
Westmeath 0-4 Waterford 1-8
Darragh Lyons lands his second score. Stephen Bennett hit the goal for the Deise.
Monaghan 0-6 Tyrone 0-4
Kyle Coney and Jack McCarron trade scores.
Limerick 0-8 Galway 0-8
Reidy’s free after a foul on Gearoid Hegarty leaves us level again.
GOAL! Willie Dunphy brings Laois level against Dublin.
Fermanagh 0-0 Roscommon 0-4
Brian Stack extends the Roscommon lead.
Westmeath 0-1 Waterford 0-7
Jake Dillon sends Waterford six clear.
Wexford 0-1 Clare 0-6
Davy Fitzgerald’s side are finally off the start from a Jack O’Connor free.
Limerick 0-5 Galway 0-6
Superb defending by Joe Canning leads to a turnover and Conor Whelan slotting over the bar.
GOAL! Eamonn Dillon goals for Dublin against Laois.
Waterford 0-3 Westmeath 0-1
The Deise lead early on.
Fermanagh 0-0 Roscommon 0-2
The Rossies lead by two.
Limerick 0-4 Galway 0-4
Canning’s free brings Galway level.
Wexford 0-0 Clare 0-5
Tony Kelly drives over a free. Clare are flying it.
Monaghan 0-2 Tyrone 0-1
Niall Sludden on target for Tyrone.
Dublin 0-3 Laois 0-0
Fine start by Dublin after three scores from Oisin O’Rorke, all frees.
Carlow 0-0 Kilkenny 0-4
Cats stopped Eoin Murphy lands one over from distance.
Wexford 0-0 Clare 0-4
Shane O’Donnell sets up Ryan Taylor to push the Banner four clear.
Limerick 0-3 Galway 0-2
Canning drills over a free but Limerick respond immediately through Reidy.
Clare 0-0 Kildare 0-1
Neil Flynn scores the opener for Kildare.
Wexford 0-0 Clare 0-1
David Fitzgerald with the first score for Clare.
Limerick 0-2 Galway 0-1
Fine start by the Shannonsiders. Galway respond through Mannion.
COMMENTS (1)