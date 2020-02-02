This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 February, 2020
Allianz Football League

Division 1 
Monaghan v Tyrone, Castleblayney, 2pm
Meath v Donegal, Pairc Tailteann, 2.30pm - TG4 (deferred)

Division 2
Clare v Kildare, Cusack Park, 2pm
Fermanagh v Roscommon, Brewster Park, 2pm

Division 3
Louth v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm
Leitrim v Cork, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 2pm
Offaly v Longford, O’Connor Park, 2pm

Division 4
Limerick v London, Kilmallock, 12pm
Wicklow v Waterford, Aughrim, 2pm
Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Park, 2pm 

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1 Group A
Westmeath v Waterford, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm
Limerick v Galway, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 2.30pm - TG4 (live)

Division 1 Group B 
Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 2pm
Carlow v Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm - TG4 (deferred)

******

 

Limerick lead a very physical game against Galway by three points at half-time.

tom-morrissey-and-aidan-harte Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Davy Fitz is losing his sideline battle with Brian Lohan so far as Wexford trail Clare by eight points.

davy-fitzgerald Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

Half-time scores

Allianz Football League

Division 1 
Monaghan 0-7 Tyrone 0-6

Division 2
Clare 0-6 Kildare 0-6
Fermanagh 0-3 Roscommon 0-9

Division 3
Louth 0-5 Tipperary 0-2
Leitrim 0-3 Cork 1-7
Offaly 0-5 Longford 0-6

Division 4
Limerick 0-8 London 0-7
Wicklow 0-8 Waterford 1-1
Sligo 0-9 Antrim 0-8

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1 Group A
Westmeath 0-6 Waterford 3-10
Limerick 0-12 Galway 0-9

Division 1 Group B
Dublin 1-11 Laois 1-8
Carlow 0-5 Kilkenny 1-12
Wexford 0-4 Clare 0-12

Monaghan 0-7 Tyrone 0-6 – HT

Darren Hughes was black-carded for Monaghan near the end of the half for a rugby-style tackle to prevent a goal chance.

Wexford 0-4 Clare 0-10 

Clare recover from Conlon’s red with scores from Kelly and Fitzgerald.

Limerick 0-12 Galway 0-9 – HT

Dublin 1-9 Laois 1-7

Sean Moran adds a free from long range.

Limerick 0-12 Galway 0-09

Canning lands a monster score from midfield.

Wexford 0-4 Clare 0-7

Aidan Rochford lands Wexford’s first from open play.

Limerick 0-12 Galway 0-8

Seamus Flanagan sends a goal chance over the bar. Limerick cut Galway open there.

Waterford 1-6 Westmeath 0-6

Niall Mitchell caps off a great revival by the midlanders.

Dublin 1-7 Laois 1-7

Sutcliffe is fouled and O’Roke sends it over.

Fermanagh 0-3 Roscommon 0-6

Evan McGrath for the Ernesiders.

Clare 0-4 Kildare 0-6

Paddy Brophy with a fine score for the Lilywhites.

Limerick 0-10 Galway 0-8

David Dempsey lands a nice effort.

Kilkenny 1-7 Carlow 0-2 

James Maher grabbed the goal for Kilkenny. 

Westmeath 0-4 Waterford 1-8

Darragh Lyons lands his second score. Stephen Bennett hit the goal for the Deise.

Monaghan 0-6 Tyrone 0-4

Kyle Coney and Jack McCarron trade scores.

Limerick 0-8 Galway 0-8

Reidy’s free after a foul on Gearoid Hegarty leaves us level again.

Fermanagh 0-0 Roscommon 0-4

Brian Stack extends the Roscommon lead.

Westmeath 0-1 Waterford 0-7

Jake Dillon sends Waterford six clear.

Wexford 0-1 Clare 0-6

Davy Fitzgerald’s side are finally off the start from a Jack O’Connor free.

Limerick 0-5 Galway 0-6

Superb defending by Joe Canning leads to a turnover and Conor Whelan slotting over the bar.

Waterford 0-3 Westmeath 0-1

The Deise lead early on.

Fermanagh 0-0 Roscommon 0-2

The Rossies lead by two.

Limerick 0-4 Galway 0-4 

Canning’s free brings Galway level.

Wexford 0-0 Clare 0-5

Tony Kelly drives over a free. Clare are flying it.

Monaghan 0-2 Tyrone 0-1

Niall Sludden on target for Tyrone.

Dublin 0-3 Laois 0-0

Fine start by Dublin after three scores from Oisin O’Rorke, all frees.

Carlow 0-0 Kilkenny 0-4

Cats stopped Eoin Murphy lands one over from distance.

Wexford 0-0 Clare 0-4

Shane O’Donnell sets up Ryan Taylor to push the Banner four clear.

Limerick 0-3 Galway 0-2

Canning drills over a free but Limerick respond immediately through Reidy.

Clare 0-0 Kildare 0-1

Neil Flynn scores the opener for Kildare.

Wexford 0-0 Clare 0-1

David Fitzgerald with the first score for Clare.

Limerick 0-2 Galway 0-1

Fine start by the Shannonsiders. Galway respond through Mannion.

