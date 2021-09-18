Champions through to Limerick senior semi-finals while 2020 finalists recover in Cork

KINGPINS NA PIARSAIGH booked their spot in the semi-final of the Limerick senior hurling championhip after a convincing group stage win tonight.

2020 champions Na Piarsaigh, who have won three of the last four titles and six since 2011, defeated Ballybrown 2-23 to 0-15 in their clash tonight.

David Dempsey scored the two goals for the winners to ensure they finish top of Group 1 in Section A and advance straight to the semi-finals on the weekend of 9-10 October.

Tomorrow the second semi-final place will be decided with Doon in pole position as they take on Ahane. Patrickswell are the other team competing in that group and in contention for a quarter-final place on the weekend of 2-3 October. Na Piarsaigh’s win tonight means Kilmallock finish second in that group and will contest the quarter-finals.

Last night South Liberties became the first team to book their place in the quarter-finals. They lost out in their Section B Group 1 clash to Garryspillane by 2-21 to 1-23 but still finished top of that table and will now contest the knockout stages.

The winners of tomorrow night’s match between Adare and Kildimo-Pallaskenry will also advance to a quarter-final tie.

In Cork there were four group games today in the premier senior hurling championship with the race to book places in the knockout stages intensifying ahead of the final round of group games on the weekend of 9-10 October.

Douglas became the first team through to the knockout stages after a 0-23 to 0-15 win over Newtownshandrum with Cork senior Shane Kingston shooting 0-14. That will see them advance from Group A with 2020 finalists Glen Rovers back in pole position to join them after their 1-17 to 0-13 success today against Bishopstown. Patrick Horgan hit 1-9 as they recovered from their opening loss to Douglas.

In Group B, Midleton are on the brink of qualifying after their 2-26 to 0-14 success last night against Na Piarsaigh with former Cork senior Luke O’Farrell shooting 2-4. If Carrigtwohill fail to defeat Sarsfields tomorrow, then Midleton’s progression will be assured with a round of games still to be played.

Cork's Robbie O'Flynn.

In Group C, tonight’s action saw Cork senior Robbie O’Flynn inspire Erins Own to a dramatic 3-10 to 1-16 draw against St Finbarr’s in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Erins Own trailed 1-10 to 0-4 at half-time, All-Ireland U20 winner Ben Cunningham scoring the goal that helped put St Finbarr’s in the driving seat.

But O’Flynn hit three goals in a remarkable burst of play in the third quarter, and then after Cunningham looked to have scored the injury time winner, it was O’Flynn who rescued Erins Own with a late point.

Reigning champions Blackrock are back in contention after their 2-20 to 0-18 win today against Charleville. After losing out last week, goals from Alan Connolly and Tadhg Deasy helped resurrect their challenge.

