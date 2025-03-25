Limerick stun Tipperary to take Munster U20 opener

Tipperary 0-17

Limerick 2-13

Tom Clancy reports from FDB Semple Stadium

LIMERICK DEFIED their huge underdogs tag to take a precious two points away from FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles on Tuesday evening.

A 58th-minute goal from sub Mark O’Brien put Evan Loftus’ men into the lead, and they held on against a star-studded Tipperary outfit. The Premier were as short as 1/20 to take the victory.

This added to the individual brilliance from Matthew Fitzgerald who scored a fine solo goal, while Tipp senior Darragh McCarthy was the scorer in chief for Brendan Cummins’ men. He was joined by Sam O’Farrell, Conor Martin and Oisin O’Donoghue — captain O’Farrell saw red in stoppage time for a second yellow card offence.

In a clash that was slow to come to the boil, the hard-working Limerick hit the first three points.

Hugh Flanagan (free and 65) and captain Fintan Fitzgerald were on target. Evan Loftus’ men were working for turnovers as Tipp were slow into their stride.

However, Conor Martin, Cathal English and soaring star Darragh McCarthy pulled Brendan Cummins men level.

It was an even contest, with both sides eager to play a short running game. Points from Fitzgerald and Robert O’Farrell kept the visitors’ noses in front but three in a row from Paddy McCormack, McCarthy and a second from midfielder Adam Daly put Tipp into the lead for the first time, on 27 minutes.

It was level at the interval, 0-8 each, as Tadhg Boddy, the corner forward landed two masterful efforts heading to the sideline. The reply, from a McCarthy ‘65’ was as a result of a John Murray block, when he denied Senan Butler a certain goal.

Advertisement

The second half looked to be mainly the McCarthy show with the Toomevara man almost singlehandedly keeping Tipp in front.

There was however, a stunning goal from Monaleen star, Matthew Fitzgerald, who picked the ball up near half-way and cut through the defence to fit Limerick back in front.

With Conor Martin and then McCarthy putting Tipperary back in front late on, there was time for one more key score. Sub Barry Adams found the run of Mark O’Brien and his accurate if somewhat under hit shot found the bottom corner to give the Shannonsiders the win.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 0-11 (0-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65); Conor Martin, Adam Daly 0-2 each; Cathal English, Paddy McCormack 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Hugh Flanagan 0-6 (0-4 frees; 0-1 ’65); Matthew Fitzgerald, Mark O’Brien 1-0 each; Fintan Fitzgerald, Robert O’Farrell, Tadgh Boddy each; Dan Scully 0-1.

Tipperary:

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Jack Quinlan (Fethard)

3. Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swan)

4. Podge O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

6. Sam O’Farrell (C) (Nenagh Éire Og)

7. Jack O’Callaghan (Portroe)

8. Paddy Phelan (Upperchurch Drombane)

9. Adam Daly (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Cathal English (Fr. Sheehy’s)

11. Conor Martin (Cappawhite)

12. Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)

14. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

15. Senan Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

Subs: 24. Robbie Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill) for Butler (half-time); 17. Joe Egan (Moycarkey Borris) for O’Callaghan (36); 19. Ciarán Foley (Borrisokane) for Martin (57).

Limerick:

1. Fionn O’Brien (Bruree)

2. John Murray (Patrickswell)

3. Sean Casey (Bruff)

4. Dan Scully (Dromin/Athlacca)

5. Eoin Brosnan (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Aidan O’Connell (Doon)

7. Darragh Langan (Monaleen)

8. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

9. James Finn (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Robert O’Farrell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

11. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)

12. Donal Coughlan (Doon)

13. Tádhg Boddy (Dromin/Athlacca)

14. Ruairí O’Connor (Feenagh/Kilmeedy),

15. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret/St.Pauls) (Capt)

Subs: 18. C Bickford (Ahane) for Brosnan (temp– 17 – 22); 21. D Ferland (Monaleen) for Coughlan (40); 24. Mark O’Brien (Mungret St. Paul’s) for O’Connor (48); 20. Seán Duff (Mungret St. Paul’s) for Finn (54); 17. Barry Adams (Ballybrown) for Boddy (57).