LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely has named a strong starting team for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final against Dublin at Nowlan Park.

12 members of their All-Ireland team will start the last four clash against Mattie Kenny’s side.

The half-forward line has a familiar look to it with Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes and Tom Morrissey featuring, as does the midfield partnership of Cian Lynch and Darragh O’Donovan.

With Declan Hannon on the bench, Tom Morrissey will captain the team. Na Piarsiagh defender Mike Casey returns from injury to take his place as a substitute.

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey Capt (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

18. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

22. Declan Hannon (Adare)

23. Barry Murphy (Doon)

24. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

25. William O’Meara (Askeaton)

26. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

