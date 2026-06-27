Limerick beat Tipperary to end 42-year wait for All-Ireland minor title

All-Ireland MHC final

Limerick 2-12

Tipperary 1-14

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK SNATCHED ALL-IRELAND minor hurling glory for the first time in 42 years with a 1-1 stoppage-time salvo to pip Tipperary in front of 12,526 fans at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The Premier had grabbed the added-time scores to win the Munster final, but leading by three points, Gavin O’Brien netted an audacious 62nd-minute goal before fellow substitute John Ross O’Reilly pointed the 63rd-minute winner.

The Treaty didn’t lead from the third minute until that score, but their stern defence kept them in it as Tipp were left to rue a total of 18 wides (against Limerick’s 13), while Sam Collins produced three vital saves.

After landing 1-6, their top scorer, Shane Waters, lifted the Irish Press Cup to the joy of the home faithful.

🟢 GOAL FOR GAVIN! 🟢



Gavin O'Brien delivers at the 11th hour - a crucial finish to level the game in the closing minutes! 💥@LimerickCLG@TipperaryGAA #LIMvTIP pic.twitter.com/xkskOMdzPJ — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 27, 2026

A hard-fought first half featured as many wides as scores amid some tight defending and nervy shooting. Tipp tallied 1-8 with nine further wides. Limerick managed 1-5 with six further wides.

Chris Dunne’s juggling run threatened a goal from the throw-in, but Jack Roche got in a hook and Limerick countered for a Diarmuid Crowe point.

After a Dunne free, Conall Morrisson found pockets of space to twice push Tipp into the lead. The Moyle Rovers talent then drew a free for Dunne to convert for 0-4 to 0-2.

After a lovely Crowe response direct from the puck-out, Tipp tagged on three more. Morrisson scored one and drew a second free for Dunne, who added another from play.

In the meantime, Rian Horgan couldn’t force the sliotar home under pressure from Conor Collins and Eoin Connolly. Waters’ reply got Limerick back within one score.

Tipp created a pair of goal chances in quick succession. Morrisson’s bouncer was saved by Sam Collins and Zach O’Keeffe’s rebound flew wide.

But the visitors won the puck-out and KJ Dunne beat two defenders to the delivery before releasing Chris Dunne with a stick pass. The Gortnahoe-Glengoole forward dispatched a bullet to the net for his fourth goal in two games.

Limerick bit back before half-time to rouse the home support. Horgan did well before feeding Eamon O’Sullivan, who was fouled by James Finn. Caymon Flynn awarded the penalty and Waters arrowed it home to trail 1-8 to 1-5 at half-time.

Limerick's Eamon O'Sullivan is fouled by Tipperary's Daniel Groome. Ken Sutton Ken Sutton

Amid steadying rain, O’Sullivan pulled another point back before exchanging goal chances. Defenders William Ryan and Conor Collins got in the way to block shots from KJ Dunne and Crowe.

Chris Dunne and Waters traded points before KJ and Chris Dunne stretched Tipp four ahead; 1-11 to 1-7.

Tipp didn’t take a couple of green-flag opportunities as Morrisson came closest; his shot was half-hooked by Sam Mitchell and saved by Sam Collins before lashing the rebound into the side-netting.

Advertisement

O’Brien, a Waters free, and O’Sullivan nibbled the deficit back to the minimum with just under a quarter-hour to play.

Sam Collins pulled off his third save, this time from KJ Dunne. Limerick thought they had one of their own to snatch a late lead when John Ross O’Reilly’s deflected shot was turned home by Horgan. After extensive consultation with his umpires, Flynn correctly chalked off the goal for a square ball.

Tipp had gone 11 minutes without a score until Conor Kennedy settled their nerves, somewhat, with a point to push them two ahead entering stoppage time, and KJ Dunne made it 1-14 to 1-11.

But O’Brien and O’Reilly got the late scores to flip this final. In further drama, Xavier Neligan blocked down a last-gasp Shane Ryan chance, before Chris Dunne’s sideline cut floated wide.

Scorers for Limerick: Shane Waters 1-6 (1-0p, 0-4f); Gavin O’Brien 1-1; Diarmuid Crowe, Eamon O’Sullivan 0-2 each; John Ross O’Reilly 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Dunne 1-7 (0-5f); Conall Morrisson 0-3; Conor Kennedy, KJ Dunne 0-2 each.

Limerick:

1. Sam Collins (Crecora-Manister)

4. Sam Mitchell (Knockainey), 3. William Ryan (Murroe-Boher), 2. Rowan Collins (Adare)

5. John O’Riordan (Bruff), 6. Conor Ryan (Monaleen), 7. Eoin Hennessy (Patrickswell)

8. Xavier Neligan (Kilmallock), 9. Jack Roche (Blackrock)

12. Shane Waters (Na Piarsaigh, captain), 11. Ryan Foley (Patrickswell), 10. Diarmuid Crowe (Doon)

15. Rian Horgan (Murroe-Boher), 13. Eamon O’Sullivan (Adare), 14. Zach Bennis (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Subs:

18. Gavin O’Brien (Kilmallock) for Bennis (40)

19. John Ross O’Reilly (Ballybrown) for Foley (56)

21. Paul Collins (Tournafulla) for Roche (59)

Tipperary

1. Eoin Connolly (Carrick Swan)

2. Colm Ryan (Newport), 3. Daniel Groome (Borris-Ileigh), 4. Conor Collins (Galtee Rovers, captain)

5. Oisín Kennedy (Newport), 6. James Finn (Golden-Kilfeacle), 7. Travis McLoughlin (Cahir)

8. Shane Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), 9. Hugo Healy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

12. Éanna Tucker (Nenagh Éire Óg), 14. Chris Dunne (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), 10. Conor Kennedy (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

13. Zach O’Keeffe (Holycross-Ballycahill), 11. Conall Morrisson (Moyle Rovers), 15. KJ Dunne (Toomevara)

Subs:

20. Josh Moroney (Ballina) for O’Keeffe (48)

18. Ciarán Gantley (Cappawhite) for Healy (55)

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath)