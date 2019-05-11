Limerick stun Tipperary to claim first senior football win in Munster since 2012

Limerick 3-11

Tipperary 1-10

Daragh Small reports from Semple Stadium

LIMERICK WON THEIR first Munster senior football game since 2012 as they advanced to a semi-final meeting with Cork.

Semple Stadium in Thurles was bathed in sunshine this evening and Billy Lee’s men fully deserved their shock win over Tipperary.

It was 0-8 to 0-8 at half-time but Limerick were the better team in the first half. Iain Corbett blasted the goal shortly afterwards and further goals from Cillian Fahy and Peter Nash cancelled out Michael Quinlivan’s strike.

It was the Division 4 outfit who made the confident and assured start and Adrian Enright followed up Jamie Lee’s opening free with a second point in the eighth minute.

Moments later former All-Star Quinlivan ghosted in behind the cover and fisted over Tipperary’s first score when he could have shot for goal. Shane O’Connell found himself in a similar position, however, his low drive nestled in the side-netting.

The teams were level for the first time after Conor Sweeney tapped over a free and referee James Molloy opted for Hawk-Eye before Steven O’Brien’s point was awarded and Tipperary held their first lead.

Captains Corbett and Sweeney traded scores before Enright doubled his tally and Lee popped over a rallying point. Tipperary wasted their chances Limerick made them pay.

McSweeney scored to put Limerick 0-6 to 0-4 in front before he registered their first wide in the 24th minute. Liam Casey and Lee kicked a point each and then Tipperary got back level.

Frees from Sweeney and Liam McGrath meant the sides were tied for the third time, until Fahy fisted another Limerick effort.

Quinlivan was as dangerous as ever and he scored again but blasted another shot wide to sum the first half from Tipperary’s point of view.

It was level at half-time and Corbett provided an inspirational point on the resumption, his next score was massive.

It took 11 minutes before either team would score again but when Darragh Treacy looked to running out of room, Corbett appeared on his shoulder and finished to the top corner.

Limerick were 1-9 to 0-8 and in dreamland and it got even better when Lee’s shot dropped in the danger zone and Fahy claimed the possession before he rifled the ball to the roof of the Tipperary net.

It was shock and awe and Tipperary didn’t score their first point of the second half until the 59th minute when Sweeney finally slotted a free. But Lee’s reply was another stunning score.

Fahy could have scored another goal when he instead opted for a point and Quinlivan’s persistence paid off with a brilliant placed finish for a Tipperary goal in the 64th minute.

A Liam McGrath pointed free came at the right time to leave just four between the sides. But Nash’s strike ended the comeback.

Scorers for Limerick: Iain Corbett, Cillian Fahy 1-2 each, Jamie Lee 0-4 (0-1f), Peter Nash 1-0, Adrian Enright 0-2, Sean McSweeney 0-1 (0-1f).

Scorers for Tipperary: Michael Quinlivan 1-2, Conor Sweeney 0-4 (0-3f), Liam McGrath 0-2 (0-2f), Steven O’Brien , Liam Casey 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)

3. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely Dromkeen)

4. Paul Maher (Adare)

5. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)

6. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest)

7. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s)

9. Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels)

10. Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys)

11. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher Broadford)

12. Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)

13. Sean McSweeney (St Kieran’s)

14. Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock)

15. Jamie Lee (Newcastlewest)

Substitutes

22. Peter Nash (Kildimo Pallaskenry) for Lee (62)

21. Stephen Keeley (Adare) for Enright (70)

23. Pádraig De Brún (Firies) for Fitzgibbon (70)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)

7. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Substitutes

18. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Kiely (half-time)

22. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for Maher (half-time)

20. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) for Keane (49)

21. Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Fahey (58)

23. Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan) for Fox (66)

17. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule) for Meagher (72)

