Clare and Limerick advance in Munster U20FC quarter-finals

CLARE AND Limerick progressed in today’s Munster U20 Football Championship quarter-finals.

Clare earned a hard-fought 1-11 to 0-11 win against Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium Thurles this evening.

The visitors started brightly and scored the game’s only goal through Mikey Kelleher after just two minutes.

It helped them go in at the break with a narrow 1-4 to 0-5 advantage.

The game remained tight thereafter, though the Banner County never surrendered their lead in the second half and ultimately prevailed.

Clare are now set to face Kerry in the semi-final on 17 April in Austin Stack Park, Tralee (throw-in: 7pm).

Meanwhile, in the early game this afternoon, Limerick overcame Waterford 2-6 to 0-6.

A closely fought first half saw the teams go in at the break at 0-3 apiece.

However, Shane Kelly’s side gradually pulled away from their rivals in the second period.

David O’Shaughnessy’s goal 17 minutes after the re-start put his side two points clear before Aaron Neville found the net shortly thereafter to all but seal the victory.

Limerick consequently progress to the semi-final on 17 April in Pairc Ui Rinn (throw-in: 7pm), where they will face Cork.