Here's the full line-up for the knockout rounds of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League

THE GROUP STAGES OF Uefa’s competitions have concluded – Tottenham’s postponed Conference League tie with Rennes aside – so here’s who will be in the draws for the knockout stages for the three tournaments.

The format has been tweaked slightly with the introduction of the Europa Conference League, a new third-tier competition.

The draw takes place next Monday from 11am at Uefa HQ.

The knockout rounds of begin from 16 February next year.

Champions League

Format: As you’ve always understood it. We are down to the last-16, and i’s the group winners in one bowl with group runners-up in another. Teams can’t be drawn against the side from their group nor can they be pitted against a side from the same domestic league.

Champions League group winners: Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille, Juventus

Champions League runners-up: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Sporting, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal, Red Bull Salzburg, Chelsea

Europa League

Format: The eight group winners have qualified directly for the last-16, so their prize for topping their group is a bye through the round of 32. It’s in that round of 32 that the group runners-up will be drawn against the eight sides that finished third in their Champions League group, which features some heavyweight names.

Europa League group winners, through to the last-16: Red Star Belgrade, Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow, West Ham United

Europa League group runners-up, through to the last-32: Real Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad

Champions League third-placed finishers, through to the last-32: Atalanta, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit St. Petersburg

Europa Conference League

Format: It’s the same as the Europa League: the group winners have advanced to the last-16, where they will meet the winners of ties between the group runners-up and the sides that finished third in their Europa League tie. The fact Spurs’ game with Rennes was postponed means we don’t quite know the final line-up here just yet.

Europa Conference League group winners, through to the last-16: LASK, Gent, Roma, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Copenhagen, Rennes, Basel

Europa Conference League group winners, through to the last-32: Maccabi Tel Aviv, Partizan Belgrade, Bodo-Glimt, Randers, Slavia Prague, PAOK, Qarabag, Vitesse or Spurs*

Europa League third-placed finishers: Sparta Prague, PSV Eindhoven, Leicester City, Fenerbahce, Marseille, Midtylland, Celtic, Rapid Vienna

*Spurs must beat Rennes to qualify ahead of Vitesse