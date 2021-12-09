Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 9 December 2021
Advertisement

Here's the full line-up for the knockout rounds of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League

With the group phase over, a guide to the tweaked knockout rounds of Uefa’s club competitions.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 9,728 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5625721
Image: Thiago Prudencio
Image: Thiago Prudencio

THE GROUP STAGES OF Uefa’s competitions have concluded – Tottenham’s postponed Conference League tie with Rennes aside – so here’s who will be in the draws for the knockout stages for the three tournaments. 

The format has been tweaked slightly with the introduction of the Europa Conference League, a new third-tier competition. 

The draw takes place next Monday from 11am at Uefa HQ. 

The knockout rounds of begin from 16 February next year.

Champions League 

Format: As you’ve always understood it. We are down to the last-16, and i’s the group winners in one bowl with group runners-up in another. Teams can’t be drawn against the side from their group nor can they be pitted against a side from the same domestic league. 

Champions League group winners: Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille, Juventus 

Champions League runners-up: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Sporting, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal, Red Bull Salzburg, Chelsea 

Europa League 

Format: The eight group winners have qualified directly for the last-16, so their prize for topping their group is a bye through the round of 32. It’s in that round of 32 that the group runners-up will be drawn against the eight sides that finished third in their Champions League group, which features some heavyweight names. 

Europa League group winners, through to the last-16: Red Star Belgrade, Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow, West Ham United

Europa League group runners-up, through to the last-32: Real Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad

Champions League third-placed finishers, through to the last-32: Atalanta, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit St. Petersburg 

Europa Conference League 

Format: It’s the same as the Europa League: the group winners have advanced to the last-16, where they will meet the winners of ties between the group runners-up and the sides that finished third in their Europa League tie. The fact Spurs’ game with Rennes was postponed means we don’t quite know the final line-up here just yet. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Europa Conference League group winners, through to the last-16: LASK, Gent, Roma, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Copenhagen, Rennes, Basel 

Europa Conference League group winners, through to the last-32: Maccabi Tel Aviv, Partizan Belgrade, Bodo-Glimt, Randers, Slavia Prague, PAOK, Qarabag, Vitesse or Spurs*

Europa League third-placed finishers: Sparta Prague, PSV Eindhoven, Leicester City, Fenerbahce, Marseille, Midtylland, Celtic, Rapid Vienna 

*Spurs must beat Rennes to qualify ahead of Vitesse 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie