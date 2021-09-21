Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 21 September 2021
Advertisement

Lionel Messi sidelined with knee injury

Messi was substituted during Sunday’s win over Lyon, expressing his displeasure to manager Mauricio Pochettino as he made his way to the bench.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 1:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,933 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5554268
Messi gestures to manager Pochettino after he is substituted during last Sunday's win over Lyon.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA
Messi gestures to manager Pochettino after he is substituted during last Sunday's win over Lyon.
Messi gestures to manager Pochettino after he is substituted during last Sunday's win over Lyon.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA

LIONEL MESSI WILL miss Paris Saint-Germain’s game away to Metz on Wednesday due to a knee injury, the Ligue 1 leaders announced.

The Argentine star underwent an MRI on Tuesday after taking a knock to his left knee. Results showed signs of bone bruising, the club said in its medical bulletin.

PSG said a further update would be provided over the next 48 hours, after the match at bottom side Metz.

Messi was replaced after 76 minutes of Sunday’s 2-1 home victory over Lyon, in which substitute Mauro Icardi headed in a stoppage-time winner.

The 34-year-old appeared to reject Mauricio Pochettino’s hand as he walked past his coach towards the Paris bench.

PSG have won all six of their matches in the French league this season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie