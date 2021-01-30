BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 4°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Australia have offered to host Lions tour if agreement can be secured

The London Times are reporting that Rugby Australia have stepped in with an offer to save the series.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 7:40 PM
The Lions may end up playing in Australia this summer.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions’ tour to South Africa may be re-routed to Australia, after Rugby Australia stepped in with an offer to host the series.

The story appeared in The London Times this evening, with Hamish McLennan, the chairman of Rugby Australia, reportedly in touch with his counterparts in World Rugby, the South African union and the RFU.

“We have already staged rugby here around Covid with the precautions we took to play the Rugby Championship,” McLennan told The Times. “And this weekend, after the players have finished quarantine, the Australian Open tennis starts with 30,000 people allowed in.

“There are so many ex-pats living around Australia from South Africa and the UK and Ireland that we still feel we could fill the grounds,” he said.

However, while this is viable option – there is still some way to go before a plan can progress from the drawing board to the pitch.

To start with, agreement would have to be reached with the Lions and Springboks and at this stage, no statement has been made by either party.

Secondly, broadcasters would also have to agree to it, as kick-off times would switch from mid-afternoon slots in South Africa and Europe to mid morning.

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

