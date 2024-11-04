Detroit Lions maintain flying start with win over Green Bay Packers

THE DETROIT LIONS took control of the NFC North as they beat divisional rivals the Green Bay Packers 24-14.

Kerby Joseph returned a reception for 27 yards, while both Amon-Ra St Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs grabbed touchdowns on fourth downs as the Lions opened a 24-3 lead in the third quarter.

The win moves the Lions to 7-1 for the first time in 68 years, the Packers dropping to third in the division on 6-3.

KERBY JOSEPH PICK-6! His 6th INT of the season



📺: #DETvsGB on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/sJrkdGgLqA — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2024

They were overtaken by the Minnesota Vikings, who moved to 6-2 with a 21-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked four times and threw two interceptions, but also passed for two touchdowns as the Vikings avoided a third straight defeat.

The Chicago Bears are bottom of the division on 4-4 as they went down 29-9 at the Arizona Cardinals.

Emari Demercado ran for a 53-yard touchdown for the Cardinals with just four seconds left in the first half as they sacked Bears quarterback Caleb Williams six times.

The Cardinals moved to 5-4 and top of the congested NFC West where the LA Rams moved to 4-4 with an overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks (4-5).

Demarcus Robinson clinched the 26-20 win with a one-handed catch on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to clinch a third straight win.

Saquon Barkley grabbed two touchdowns to help the Philadelphia Eagles to a 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tyler Bass kicked a career-long field goal with five seconds left to give the Buffalo Bills a dramatic 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Bass, who had earlier missed an extra point, held his nerve to split the uprights from 61 yards as the Bills edged a high-scoring contest at Highmark Stadium.

Quarterback Josh Allen had put Buffalo 27-20 ahead with a two-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Morris, only for the Dolphins to respond with a seven-yard toss from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for five touchdowns, with two of them to tight end Mike Gesicki, as the Cincinnati Bengals thrashed the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24.

Burrow’s opposite number Gardner Minshew was benched and replaced by newcomer Desmond Ridder as the hapless Raiders fell to 2-7 in the AFC West.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye went from hero to zero as the New England Patriots suffered a 20-17 overtime loss at the Tennessee Titans.

Maye was in the process of being sacked after time had expired when he somehow threw a touchdown to Rhamondre Stevenson, but then threw a game-ending interception after the Titans had kicked a field goal to reclaim the lead.

The New Orleans Saints suffered their seventh defeat in a row as they went down 23-22 to the Carolina Panthers, while the Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed a 27-10 win at the Cleveland Browns.

Earlier, former Derry underage footballer Jude McAtamney became the first Irishman in 39 years to score points in the NFL.

The Swatragh-born athlete, a practice squad kicker, played for the New York Giants against the Washington Commanders after injuries to alternative options Greg Joseph and Graham Gano.

The Commanders improved to 7-2 atop the NFC East with a 27-22 victory over their division rivals.