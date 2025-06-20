The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: British & Irish Lions v Argentina
The Aviva Stadium is sold out despite the extortionate ticket prices, which really were a disgrace to call a spade a spade.
The 2005 home game in Cardiff offset the cost of the New Zealand tour to the tune of over €14 million at the time, so you can imagine how much this fixture will be worth 20 years on.
At the same time, having enjoyed the atmosphere for a couple of hours, you’d kind of wonder why this is only the second time the Lions have done this: it’s a no-brainer from a business perspective!
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
There are loads of people over from Britain but as the team is read out here, the Irish lads are getting by far the biggest cheers.
Finlay Bealham got the biggest reception of the lot — until Bundee Aki!
Welcome, one and all, to the British & Irish Lions’ warm-up Test against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium!
Andy Farrell’s side begin the journey to Australia today in only the second ever Lions home game — the first being an infamous 25-25 draw with the same opposition 20 years ago.
You might have felt immune heading into this tour but if you’ve been knocking around Dublin this evening, I can officially diagnose you with Lions Fever.
Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO
There’s an infectious, party atmosphere all over the city, and a greater concentration of red than would be the case with green for an Ireland game.
As I strolled down Baggot Street, I came across a group of Argentinians chanting with a couple of lads wearing Limerick GAA and Munster jerseys.
So listen, let’s enjoy it!
It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you live updates from the game, which kicks off at 8pm.
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
