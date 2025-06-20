LIVE: British & Irish Lions v Argentina

The Aviva Stadium is sold out despite the extortionate ticket prices, which really were a disgrace to call a spade a spade.

The 2005 home game in Cardiff offset the cost of the New Zealand tour to the tune of over €14 million at the time, so you can imagine how much this fixture will be worth 20 years on.

At the same time, having enjoyed the atmosphere for a couple of hours, you’d kind of wonder why this is only the second time the Lions have done this: it’s a no-brainer from a business perspective!

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

There are loads of people over from Britain but as the team is read out here, the Irish lads are getting by far the biggest cheers.

Finlay Bealham got the biggest reception of the lot — until Bundee Aki!