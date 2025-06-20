Advertisement
LIVE: British & Irish Lions v Argentina

Andy Farrell’s men welcome Los Pumas to the Aviva Stadium (8pm) before they set off for their summer tour of Australia.
The Aviva Stadium is sold out despite the extortionate ticket prices, which really were a disgrace to call a spade a spade.

The 2005 home game in Cardiff offset the cost of the New Zealand tour to the tune of over €14 million at the time, so you can imagine how much this fixture will be worth 20 years on.

At the same time, having enjoyed the atmosphere for a couple of hours, you’d kind of wonder why this is only the second time the Lions have done this: it’s a no-brainer from a business perspective!

henry-pollock-with-bil-the-mascot-and-scott-cummings-in-the-changing-room-before-the-game Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

There are loads of people over from Britain but as the team is read out here, the Irish lads are getting by far the biggest cheers.

Finlay Bealham got the biggest reception of the lot — until Bundee Aki!

17 mins ago 7:30PM

Welcome, one and all, to the British & Irish Lions’ warm-up Test against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium!

Andy Farrell’s side begin the journey to Australia today in only the second ever Lions home game — the first being an infamous 25-25 draw with the same opposition 20 years ago.

You might have felt immune heading into this tour but if you’ve been knocking around Dublin this evening, I can officially diagnose you with Lions Fever.

british-irish-lions-fans-cheer-the-team-as-they-get-onto-the-team-bus Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

There’s an infectious, party atmosphere all over the city, and a greater concentration of red than would be the case with green for an Ireland game.

As I strolled down Baggot Street, I came across a group of Argentinians chanting with a couple of lads wearing Limerick GAA and Munster jerseys.

So listen, let’s enjoy it!

It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you live updates from the game, which kicks off at 8pm.

sione-tuipulotu-in-the-changing-room-before-the-game Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

