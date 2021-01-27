'I think we all agree that if it can, it should go ahead this year' - Six Nations captains don't want Lions delay

THE ONGOING UNCERTAINTY surrounding the status of the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour was always to crop up at this morning’s virtual Six Nations launch. Captains and head coaches from the Six Nations teams logged in to an online media conference today as preparations for this year’s tournament, which kicks off on Saturday week, ramp up.

However the concern surrounding a different set of fixtures was also high on the agenda, as there remains little clarity on this year’s planned British and Irish Lions tour.

The Lions are due to travel to South Africa in the summer, but the current Covid situation in the country has put the tour in major doubt. A number of alternatives have been touted, including playing games behind closed doors, moving the fixtures from South Africa to the UK and Ireland, or postponing the tour until 2022.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, a three-time Lions tourist, isn’t keen on the idea of a postponement.

“I think it needs to go ahead this year. The jury is out on where it will happen,” he said.

“We all know the jeopardy that it’s in. All being well, everyone will be safe and looked after if it does go ahead, for those guys selected.”

Jones has already been involved in talks about alternative solutions for the tour alongside fellow captains Owen Farrell, Stuart Hogg and Johnny Sexton.

“It would be a travesty if the fans won’t be able to go and see it. From a captain’s perspective, I think we all agree (Jones, Farrell, Hogg and Sexton) that, if it can, it should go ahead this year,” he continued.

“Ideally, for me, if everyone is safe and well, if it can go ahead this year I think that would be better in the long run. The only disappointment for whoever is selected is not to have fans, because to not have fans on the Lions tour would be very different.

“We have been sound-boarded and involved in a mini think-tank if you like, and those were the things I said in that meeting.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend believes the value of a Lions tour cannot be underestimated.

“It is a hugely positive aspect of our sport,” said Townsend, a Lions tourist in 1997.

“As long as it goes ahead, whether it is this year or next year, I think it is really important we keep hold of that. Our players really look forward to it, and are hugely motivated to get on that Lions tour, and I’m very confident the same is the case in Wales, England and Ireland.

“You can’t underestimate the value the Lions have to our sport and what it means to our players and our supporters. So I just cross my fingers a solution is found and we can all get behind that team, whether it is this year or next year.”

Townsend’s captain, Hogg, also backed the tour going ahead this year. “Whether it is here or South Africa, as long as the tour takes place in some form we will all be very happy.”

England captain Farrell said players will try and park the uncertainty surrounding the Lions for the duration of the Six Nations, as well as tuning out of the usual debate about selections.

“It’s a tough one. The players are representing their countries in one of the most competitive tournaments that there is,” Farrell said.

“Obviously, there is a different noise from outside, but as players you’re focused on putting your best foot forward for your team – as you always are – and any noise from outside and any further selections take care of themselves when you take care of what’s in front of you.”